Ducati insider’s theory throws doubt on Marc Marquez domination

Marc Marquez might not have the entire MotoGP season his own way, after all.

Marquez has made light work of his rivals in the first two rounds of 2025 in Thailand and Argentina, racking up four wins to immediately lead the championship.

Factory teammate Pecco Bagnaia has been left in his wake, but has now been given fresh hope.

Michele Pirro, the Ducati test rider and long-time stalwart of the manufacturer, has explained why Bagnaia can pose a serious threat to Marquez.

“Pecco has never been a rider capable of giving his all at the beginning of the season,” Pirro told GPOne.

“I think it’s a characteristic of his, and then the tracks he encountered were not in his favour.

“We will have to wait a little longer.

“Marc, for his part, has an incredible talent and desire for redemption, plus he is on the best bike. So he just does what he knows how to do.

“It’s clear that from such a champion you expect him to be able to make so much.

“The real surprise, on the other hand, is Alex.

“The closeness of his brother and having the same bike available helped him take that extra step forward, plus he was immediately comfortable with the GP24.

“I think Pecco will be back in the game soon.

“It’s clear that Marc, to date, has all the right cards to stay in front for the entire championship.”

Major Pecco Bagnaia prediction made

Bagnaia’s woes are exacerbated because he has even finished behind Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who is riding a year-old Ducati.

Bagnaia is considering going back to a 2024 spec of his machine in a bid to extract the performance which could threaten his teammate’s dominance.

“Between the two bikes there is no big difference,” Pirro insisted.

“Right now it is important to give him the serenity he needs and to help him regain the feeling he would like.

“His level may be higher, but as is so often the case, it is taking him a little longer to find the confidence he needs.”

Pirro was asked if Bagnaia is suffering psychologically because of Marquez’s high-profile arrival into the garage.

“To say that he has not suffered from Marc’s presence is a big word. Marquez is one of the most uncomfortable teammates you can have,” Pirro said.

“However, Pecco has all the talent to be able to beat him and get close.

“Immediately achieving four wins is something that is not easy to handle, especially because of the resonance given by the media.

“He has all the useful qualities in addition to Ducati’s support to come out on top.

“I am convinced that within a few GPs we will see him up to scratch and competitive to fight for the win.”

However, the third round of the 2025 MotoGP season is this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

It is traditionally one of Marquez’s favourite tracks and is a big chance for him to further extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Bagnaia might be forced to attempt to recoup as much ground - in terms of points, and his comfort on the bike - as possible in America before relaunching his title bid when the season swings into Europe.

Those inside Ducati, including test rider Pirro, believe the two-time MotoGP champion can still do it.