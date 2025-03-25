Ex-MotoGP racer cut loose by KTM amid its restructuring

Alex Hofmann was a pivotal early tester for KTM’s MotoGP project

Mika Kallio, Alex Hofmann, KTM test 2016
Mika Kallio, Alex Hofmann, KTM test 2016
© Gold and Goose

Former MotoGP rider and television pundit Alex Hofmann has announced that he will not continue with KTM as a brand ambassador as part of its restructuring process.

KTM has been gripped by a major financial crisis that saw it tally up debts of over €2 billion, leading to it entering self-administration last November.

Through job cuts, scaled back racing programmes and a temporary pause on development, KTM has been successful in having its debt repayment plans approved by creditors.

It must now pay around €600 million by May to the insolvency administrator, which will then be divvied up to the creditors.

KTM has been able to restart production and continues to have a factory MotoGP project in 2025, though cuts have still needed to be made.

Hofmann has acted as a brand ambassador for the brand, with his current deal expiring at the end of 2025.

Under KTM’s current financial woes, this agreement has now ended. On his social media channels he wrote: “Bye bye to my orange family.

“We had a great time and will certainly continue to have fun on the race tracks of the world.”

The 44-year-old German rider competed in five full seasons in MotoGP between 2003 and 2007, riding Kawasaki and Ducati machinery in that time.

Following his racing career, Hofmann joined KTM as one of its first test riders for its fledgling MotoGP project alongside Mika Kallio.

At the Red Bull Ring in 2015, Hofmann completed the first shakedown of the RC16.

He also rode numerous bikes for the brand as part of promotional material.

Hofmann currently works ServusTV on its MotoGP coverage.

The German isn’t the first ex-grand prix racer to be swept up in KTM’s financial problems, as Jeremy McWilliams was removed from his role as a development rider earlier this year.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

