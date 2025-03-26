Rain, resurfacing, tyre wear add to 2025 COTA MotoGP unknowns

The 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA could kick off with tricky conditions with weather forecasts predicting a 75% chance of rain on Friday morning.

Fortunately, the weather is expected to improve, with only a 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday - when Marc Marquez will try and extend his unbeaten 2025 run and secure his eighth MotoGP victory at the Texas circuit.

But weather won’t be the only unknown with COTA having completed the ‘final stage’ of its latest resurfacing project last September.

According to Michelin, the new asphalt was laid between Turns 1-2, and 19-20, as well as at Turns 11 and 12.

While this work has helped smooth out some of the circuit’s notorious bumps, irregularities remain due to the instability of the ground beneath the track.

Additionally, the darker asphalt absorbs more heat, leading to increased track temperatures and greater tyre wear.

Start, 2024 Americas MotoGP

“We have solid experience at COTA, but this year’s partial resurfacing and the varying grip levels across different sections of the circuit introduce new parameters to consider,” said Piero Taramasso, Manager of Michelin’s Two-Wheel Motorsport division.

“We know the asphalt offers a medium level of aggressiveness, and despite the recent work, the track still presents some irregularities. That’s why we’ve adapted our tyre allocation accordingly, while maintaining the same overall balance in terms of stiffness.”

As a result, Michelin has updated the hard front slick option with a new rubber compound.

Meanwhile, the two rear tyre options feature a reinforced right side- despite the track’s anticlockwise layout - due to the forces generated by the triple-right sequence of Turns 16, 17, and 18.

“We’ve opted to keep a symmetrical [compound] front tyre, as the circuit places significant demands on the front without causing excessive wear on one particular side,” Taramasso said.

“In contrast, the rear tyre features a reinforced right side to better withstand the specific stresses imposed by COTA.

“Last year, our partners set multiple records on this track, and we’re confident that this year’s allocation will once again provide them with optimal conditions to perform at the highest level.”

Should rain arrive on Friday morning, the afternoon practice session - where riders fight for a direct place in Qualifying 2 - could see the first slick laps of the weekend.

Ducati suffered its only grand prix defeat of the 2024 season at COTA last year, when Maverick Vinales dominated for Aprilia.