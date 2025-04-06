“Lean as a racehorse” Marc Marquez “reincarnated, I saw the aura”

Marc Marquez has impressed MotoGP rivals with his physical fitness and his “aura”, it has been claimed.

The factory Ducati star has looked back to his imperious best in 2025 so far.

The warning signs were noticed by Jack Miller before the first race of the year.

“The dude is gnarly. I have seen the aura,” Miller told the Gypsy Tales podcast before COTA.

“When he got off the plane to Thailand, we got on the charter. It’s the whole paddock, basically.

“You saw the aura. I have seen it before! It’s like deja vu, he is reincarnated.

“It’s cool to see. I am happy for him. Nobody but him knows what he’s been through. I bet he’s been through the ringer.

“Say what you want, but he has put in the work.

“Look at the shape of him this year. He has changed his body.

“He looks as lean as a racehorse. He is ready to go.

“He felt it himself, he has got the feeling and he’s putting it to work.”

Marc Marquez 'will never do that...'

Marc Marquez

Marquez has come back from a career-threatening injury sustained in 2020.

That injury threatened to get worse in 2023 when he was frequently thrown off his sub-par Honda with violence.

“He’s an alien,” Miller said.

“That is somebody who literally rode it until the wheels fell off. Quite often they did, because he was riding it until they fell off.

“Talk about forcing it? He was forcing it. Now? He rides comfortably how he knows how to.

“You can try to force it all you like but it doesn’t work. That’s all you can do.

“His mentality is not to roll out - ‘this isn’t working so I will slow’ down. F*** no, he will never do that.

“My brain, and his brain, has a thing saying ‘you can do this, we will make it work’. You die by the sword. For me, personally, that’s how I have ridden a motorcycle for my whole life.

“Has it bit me? Yes. But it’s also got me to where I am.

“As an outsider looking in, that’s how he thinks.”

A move to Ducati, initially into their Gresini team on a year-old bike, rejuvenated Marquez.

He has looked even slicker on factory-spec machinery this year.

“You don’t know how the shoulder is, but it seems to be working alright,” Miller said.

“After what we saw last year on the ‘23, they said the step was big to the ‘24. They say rear grip [is better], from what I understand from comments from the the other boys. “They can feel the front, and rear grip is better.

“They had a little issue with the ‘23 which was fantastic. With the ‘23 model they couldn’t get the ‘24 tyre working.

“But with the ‘24 they got it working spot on. They are there or there abouts again this year with the same casing.”