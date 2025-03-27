MotoGP rookie star calming expectations: ‘Argentina more the real picture of where we are’

Trackhouse MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura believes his top eight showing in the Argentina Grand Prix is “more like the real picture of where we are” following his top five form in Thailand.

Reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura stunned at the opening round of the season last month when he guided his satellite Aprilia to a fourth in the sprint and fifth in the grand prix at Buriram.

Argentina proved to be a reality check for Ogura, however, as he qualified down in 15th before recovering to eighth before being disqualified for a technical infringement.

While happy with where his form is at, he believes what he displayed in Argentina is a more accurate reflection of his speed right now.

“It’s very cool to be here as a Trackhouse rider,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Americas Grand Prix.

“In Thailand we had a great weekend, two top fives in the sprint and the main race.

“Well, Thailand, the circuit was a bit easier for me than in Argentina. And in Argentina, it was a bit more like the real picture of where we are now.

“Both weekends were nice to see how things are going on with MotoGP.

“So, I think our performance is really good now. It’s just another circuit, but it’s the team’s home GP so I will try to give my maximum. I really want to ride this circuit with a MotoGP bike.”

Ogura had his eighth-place finish at Termas de Rio Hondo stripped from him after his Trackhouse-run Aprilia was found to have been running a non-homologated ECU software.

For the Japanese rider he says the disqualification “changes nothing” for him coming to the Americas GP.

“I mean, about the disqualification, from my side there’s nothing really to say,” he added.

“It’s a shame how the weekend ended, but we did a great race.

“Our performance was there, so for us it changes nothing for this weekend. Just we’ll try to go to the maximum again and we’ll see what happens.”

Reflecting on his start to life as a MotoGP rider and how his riding style has changed in the past few months, Ogura said: “A lot. Well, the first few days on a MotoGP bike I was fighting more with the bike. But now I’m more at one with the bike, so that’s the main difference I think.”