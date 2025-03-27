Marc Marquez: “The only circuit where I made a mistake was here”

Marc Marquez is keeping his 2019 COTA defeat at the forefront of his mind to avoid complacency ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP round.

The new factory Ducati rider has been in dominant form, winning all four races from pole position so far this season.

Now, he arrives at one of his strongest tracks, determined to maintain his momentum.

COTA has historically been Marquez territory, but in 2019, his perfect record at the Texan circuit came to a dramatic halt.

On course for a seventh consecutive victory, he crashed out of a comfortable race lead.

An engine braking glitch on his Repsol Honda was rumoured to have contributed to the shock mistake, but Marquez is using the incident as a reminder to keep fully focused this weekend.

“Obviously we’ve started the season in the best way possible,” Marquez said in Texas on Thursday.

“And the most important thing is that every practice, every session, I feel the bike, I feel the limits. I feel comfortable.

“Also super good with the team. Every time the connection is better and better.

“But we need to keep focused, fully concentrate because for example in my best season in MotoGP in 2019 the only circuit where I made a mistake was here.

“So just focus and try to do our best during the weekend.”

Suzuki's Alex Rins took victory over Valentino Rossi in the 2019 event, while Marquez had to wait until 2021 to claim his seventh COTA win.

Starting this weekend 16 points clear of younger brother Alex, Marquez added:

“I know that expectations are higher and higher for every race. And the results don't help to calm expectations!

“So for that reason I [mentioned] 2019, because it was the only circuit where I did a mistake.

“I try to think in a negative way to avoid that extra confidence that can create a situation that we don't like.

“So let's see how we start, let's see where are the opponents and from that point try to do our best.”

Bad weather could provide an extra element of unpredictability with rain forecast for Friday morning’s opening practice.