Pedro Acosta responds to VR46 MotoGP rumours: ‘The KTM dream is still there’

Amid rumours of a switch to VR46 Ducati for 2026, Pedro Acosta says he “came to KTM with a clear dream and the dream is still there” ahead of the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP future has been subject of intense speculation since last winter, when KTM entered into self-administration as it looked to navigate its way through a major financial crisis.

Following his participation in Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event in January, rumours began to swirl over a possible move to the MotoGP legend’s Ducati satellite team for Acosta next year despite his current multi-year deal with KTM.

These have only intensified after KTM’s lacklustre start to the 2025 campaign, with Acosta ninth on the road in Argentina having crashed out of the points in the season-opener in Thailand.

Speaking on the uncertainty over his future on Thursday ahead of the Americas Grand Prix during MotoGP’s Gear-Up show, Acosta said: “Well, at the end we have to know where we are.

“I came to KTM with a clear dream and the dream is still there.

“At the end we need to keep pushing. We know it’s not an easy target, but it’s part of the game.

“For this we have to be calm, don’t listen to the guys out of the team and that’s it.”

Pedro Acosta hopes uncertain COTA weather can play into his hands

Last year’s Americas GP proved to be a strong weekend for Acosta during his rookie season, as he qualified second and finished there in the grand prix.

This year’s COTA event is set to be affected by uncertain weather conditions, which Acosta is eyeing as an opportunity for KTM to get involved in the lead battle.

“Maybe Austin was one of the best weekends we had last year,” he added.

“For this, we hope. It’s true that it’s not the start of the season we were dreaming of, but at the end it’s a long championship.

“We have to be calm. At the end, normally the KTM is quite ok in those conditions.

“If people run out of time to make a proper set-up and be in that high level that see the other manufacturers, maybe we can play around.

“Let’s see what is going on. We have to be calm and try to not make a big mess.”