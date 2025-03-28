“It’s better to be a wildcard” - Fabio Quartararo’s grim remark on Yamaha's competitiveness

Honda has made a big leap over the winter, leaving Yamaha in its shadows.

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo feels the performance of the Yamaha M1 has become so track-dependent that it would almost be better for him to contest some MotoGP races as a wildcard.

Yamaha was the big revelation of the opening pre-season test of the year in Sepang, leading to suggestions that the Japanese marque might have produced the second-quickest bike of 2025.

However, the Sepang test proved to be a false dawn for the Iwata-based manufacturer, as the M1 struggled at low-grip tracks in Thailand - both during the test and the season-opener - and Argentina.

Quartararo doesn’t think things will get better for Yamaha any soon, claiming that the French GP will be the only race in the first half of the season where the M1 will be competitive.

“The Sepang tests gave false information, but I knew that because the track had a lot of rubber and the grip was perfect, kind of like what others everywhere have,” the Frenchman was quoted by GPOne.

“When you believe strongly in something and the feedback doesn’t come quickly it’s discouraging, plus if I knew before from a judgment on the bike, now everything is unknown.

“From Jerez to the summer break we will always be in action between private testing, I think at least 6 or 7 days, IRTA testing and the races. I hope at least there will be some concrete things to try.

“Where will we do well? Le Mans will be a good track for us because the grip is constant and doesn’t drop, but it’s one race in ten. At this point, it’s better to be a wildcard.

Yamaha’s results in the early part of the year are in stark contrast with those of Honda, which has made a genuine leap forward with its beleaguered MotoGP programme this year.

Honda moved up to second in the manufacturers’ standings following Argentina, while Yamaha has been consigned to last place with half the points as of its Tokyo-based rival.

MotoGP is heading to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend, a track where Quartararo scored a 12th-place result last weekend.

The 2021 champion ruled out a top-five result for Yamaha in the Americas GP but is hoping that it will be able to gap to the frontrunners after a difficult showing in Argentina last time out.

“I hope it will be a better weekend for Yamaha since the last one was complicated,” he said. “Irrespective of the result, however, I hope to find the good feelings again. In Thailand, we struggled in terms of rear grip, while in Argentina I didn’t have the pace. Here I’m aiming for consistency and having fun.

“Tomorrow there will be some new things to try, but nothing significant or that will help us in a major way. Maybe Fernandez will test something more.

“What happened in Buriram we know, while in Termas de Rio Hondo we simply lacked pace. Here I still expect to struggle, although on the one lap, we are not bad. I don’t think I can finish in the top 5, however, I am optimistic about being closer to the best.”
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
13m ago
New driver handed Ferrari FP1 outing at an F1 grand prix
Dino Beganovic
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu sets record straight about MotoGP rumours
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
1h ago
2025 Portuguese World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Richard Mille unveil all-new $1.5 million Ferrari-themed watch
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: Lewis Hamilton comparisons “a pleasure”
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Williams address Carlos Sainz chassis conspiracy amid early struggles
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas announces surprise return to racing in BTCC
Nicolas Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
MotoGP News
2h ago
“It’s better to be a wildcard” - Fabio Quartararo’s grim remark on Yamaha's competitiveness
Fabio Quartararo