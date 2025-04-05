Marc Marquez set for “Pecco’s territory”, Bagnaia can win “a head-to-head”

Pecco Bagnaia can beat Marc Marquez in Qatar where he excels, which would “change everything”, he has been told.

Bagnaia battled back into the title fight by winning the Americas MotoGP in Texas, taking advantage as his factory Ducati teammate Marquez fell from the lead.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez now tops the standings after three rounds after a brilliant series of P2 finishes.

But the next round is in Qatar where Bagnaia won a year ago - it is a track which is expected to suit him more than Marquez.

Pecco Bagnaia 'is ready, he's got the feeling back'

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty praised Bagnaia: “Marc made a mistake and he was there to capitalise.

“He beat Alex for the first time this year so that will be a big confidence boost.

“He’s ready, he’s got the feeling with the front back. He’s able to stop the bike like he did last year.

“He wasn’t able to do it in Thailand and Argentina. He seemed to be missing a bit of entry speed. But now it’s back.”

Bagnaia’s first victory of 2025 was a reminder of the talents which turned him into a back-to-back MotoGP champion, who was only denied a hat-trick on the final day of last year by Jorge Martin.

“This is a big thing for Pecco, to come back to where he belongs,” Sylvain Guintoli said about his win in America.

“He pushed Marc, he attacked him, he kept him under pressure. That’s all a part of racing.

“Great job by Pecco.”

Bagnaia has a great opportunity in Qatar to strike a further blow.

He is 12 points off championship leader Alex Marquez. Marc is one point behind his brother.

“When you watch how Pecco rides, how he likes to roll through the middle of the corner, especially right-handers, with high corner speed,” Laverty explained.

“Think of the triple-right at the back of Sector 3 of Qatar, that’s Pecco’s territory.

“I do think he’s in a position to beat Marc in a head-to-head for the first time this year.

“That changes everything in terms of Pecco’s confidence and his momentum going into Europe.”

After Qatar, the 2025 MotoGP calendar heads to Jerez, Le Mans and Silverstone.