Marc Marquez set for “Pecco’s territory”, Bagnaia can win “a head-to-head”

Pecco Bagnaia entry speed "is back", feted for qualities which suit Qatar

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia can beat Marc Marquez in Qatar where he excels, which would “change everything”, he has been told.

Bagnaia battled back into the title fight by winning the Americas MotoGP in Texas, taking advantage as his factory Ducati teammate Marquez fell from the lead.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez now tops the standings after three rounds after a brilliant series of P2 finishes.

But the next round is in Qatar where Bagnaia won a year ago - it is a track which is expected to suit him more than Marquez.

Pecco Bagnaia 'is ready, he's got the feeling back'

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty praised Bagnaia: “Marc made a mistake and he was there to capitalise.

“He beat Alex for the first time this year so that will be a big confidence boost.

“He’s ready, he’s got the feeling with the front back. He’s able to stop the bike like he did last year.

“He wasn’t able to do it in Thailand and Argentina. He seemed to be missing a bit of entry speed. But now it’s back.”

Bagnaia’s first victory of 2025 was a reminder of the talents which turned him into a back-to-back MotoGP champion, who was only denied a hat-trick on the final day of last year by Jorge Martin.

“This is a big thing for Pecco, to come back to where he belongs,” Sylvain Guintoli said about his win in America.

“He pushed Marc, he attacked him, he kept him under pressure. That’s all a part of racing.

“Great job by Pecco.”

Bagnaia has a great opportunity in Qatar to strike a further blow.

He is 12 points off championship leader Alex Marquez. Marc is one point behind his brother.

“When you watch how Pecco rides, how he likes to roll through the middle of the corner, especially right-handers, with high corner speed,” Laverty explained.

“Think of the triple-right at the back of Sector 3 of Qatar, that’s Pecco’s territory.

“I do think he’s in a position to beat Marc in a head-to-head for the first time this year.

“That changes everything in terms of Pecco’s confidence and his momentum going into Europe.”

After Qatar, the 2025 MotoGP calendar heads to Jerez, Le Mans and Silverstone.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez set for “Pecco’s territory”, Bagnaia can win “a head-to-head”
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Yuki Tsunoda is making his Red Bull debut on home soil
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen: Japanese GP pole doesn't mean Red Bull F1 car issues are solved
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
3h ago
Johann Zarco backed for factory Honda - “but it becomes political”
Johann Zarco
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
Joan Mir’s Honda top speed plea: ”We will be very close to the top three”
Joan Mir, Americas MotoGP Sprint

More News

F1 Feature
5h ago
Five winners and five losers from F1 Japanese GP qualifying
Ollie Bearman starred in qualifying for Haas
F1 News
6h ago
Liam Lawson “hit a wall” in “disappointing” Japan qualifying
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
F1 News
7h ago
Jack Doohan refuses to answer DRS questions after Q1 exit
Jack Doohan shut down questions about his DRS use
MotoGP News
7h ago
“Methodical” MotoGP rider praised; “so modest, doesn’t have an ego”
Alex Marquez
F1 News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar battled through “nightmare” pain to bag top 10 in Japanese GP qualifying
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls