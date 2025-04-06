“Momentum” boost for Pecco Bagnaia as Marc Marquez heads for unfavourable track

The “momentum” in the MotoGP title battle is firmly with Pecco Bagnaia ahead of a round which takes Marc Marquez to more uncomfortable territory, they have been told.

Bagnaia won the Americas MotoGP in Texas after Marquez, who traditionally loves the circuit, crashed out of the lead.

The fourth round of an engrossing championship is next week in Qatar, which swings to a circuit more favourable to Bagnaia.

Bagnaia won last year’s Qatar MotoGP (Marquez has only won that race once in his premier class career, 11 years ago).

“We are seeing the pendulum. Before this race the pendulum was in Marc’s corner,” Sylvain Guintoli told TNT Sports in Texas.

“Making a mistake showed he can be vulnerable. It gives Pecco the feeling that it can happen - that ‘I can beat him’.

“It is huge, especially that it happened here, at a track where Marc is supremely strong.”

'Momentum' shifts away from Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez has taken over as the championship leader owing to another P2 finish. He is one point clear of his esteemed brother.

Bagnaia is third, 12 points off the top, but is newly invigorated ahead of the Qatar MotoGP.

The momentum shifted in difficult wet conditions in Texas when Marc Marquez went over a kerb.

“He was riding on the limit and he didn’t need to be,” Michael Laverty said. “That, in my opinion, was a mistake on his part.

“He played his cards well. The strategy and the decision to switch bikes was a clever move. It caught everyone else on the grid unaware.

“The chaos that ensued was because Marc was in control of the situation.

“No-one knew what to do. Maverick Vinales let his bike go, then wanted it back.

“When Marc didn’t get his front device engaged at the start, I thought he was flustered, rattled.

“Then he got the start, pushed on, had a comfortable gap, and took a liberty.

“He took the risk, the front let go. Unfortunately for him, the first mistake of the season.

“He has knocked the momentum out of his sails, going to track that he’s not that strong at.”