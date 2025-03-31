New footage reveals miscalculation in Marc Marquez’s COTA grid gamble

New video footage has emerged showing Marc Marquez meticulously planning his dramatic COTA MotoGP grid exit with Ducati crew chief Marco Rigamonti.

However, it also reveals that Marquez and Ducati misunderstood the penalty consequences - contradicting the rider’s post-race claims that they executed the “perfect” strategy.

The newly released footage on MotoGP.com tells a different story.

It shows that the eight-time world champion was unaware of the ride-through penalty he would receive by starting the warm-up lap from pit lane, wrongly believing he would start last on the grid but with no additional penalty.

“I start last and that’s it"

On the grid, Marquez is seen discussing his options with Rigamonti, asking:

“If I go there [to swap bikes] and I exit from the pit lane, I start last, right? [Last] On the grid and without a penalty?”

Rigamonti replies: “Yeah, you start last”.

“But without [a penalty]” Marquez asks again.

At this point, Rigamonti hesitates. He then turns to team manager Davide Tardozzi and asks:

“If he [Marquez] now wants to start from the box, with the dry bike…”

Tardozzi correctly clarifies: “He gets a ride through.”

However, Rigamonti questions the ruling:

“No, without entering with this [bike]. Starting from there and just leaving this [bike on the grid]”

Marquez, still convinced that he wouldn’t receive a penalty, asserts:

“I start last and that’s it.

“It’ll be as if [I] haven’t done the normal start procedure.”

Rigamonti agrees with Marquez: “He starts last.”

Rigamonti then explains the consequences of swapping bikes after the warm-up lap but fails to mention the ride-through penalty that also applies to that scenario, telling Tardozzi:

“Or he does the warm-up lap with this bike and then enters pit lane, he’ll start from pit lane.”

Tardozzi does not contradict these statements.

With his mind made up, Marquez instructs Rigamonti to ensure his second bike is ready and lays out his exact plan:

“When there’s three minutes remaining, if it’s [dry] like this we’ll go… The mechanics go back to the pit and I go.

“Tell me if the bike is ready.”

Then, cupping his hand to Marco Rigamonti’s ear, Marquez says: “Don’t tell anyone.”

After confirming his second bike is ready, Marquez states: “Let’s go with the plan.”

Rigamonti asks: “Flag to flag?”.

Marquez shuts down that idea: “No, when there’s three minutes remaining I’m going.”

The footage ends with Marquez sprinting off the grid to the Ducati garage, triggering around half of the grid to copy his tactic.

Race Director: “They Were Very Lucky to Get Away With That”

Race director Mike Webb is then interviewed, confirming that rules are in place to penalise such a move - had the start not been delayed due to safety concerns.

“We had a similar situation in Argentina 2018. We got together and rewrote the rules to make sure that anyone who changes the type of tyres on the bike for changing weather conditions by leaving the grid gets a penalty.

“So if there wasn’t the chaos that caused me to do a new start procedure - if we’d been able to continue, the riders who went and got their spare bike in pit lane with different tyres on would have served a ride through penalty in the race.”

Referencing the new footage, Webb adds: “It sounds like the Marquez team were not expecting a ride through, they were perhaps expecting just to start from pit lane or the back of the grid.

“No, the rule is that changing tyres in that way, you [re]take your original grid position after the warm-up [lap] and you serve a ride through in the race.

“In the way that it occurred [on Sunday] with so many bikes and such confusion to get bikes and people off the grid, I called a new start and they were very lucky to get away with that.”

Team-mate and eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia - whom Marquez warns Rigamonti not to tell about his plan - plus fellow podium finishers Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio were among the many to follow Marquez in running to the pits.

Only three riders - Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and Ai Ogura - correctly chose dry tyres for the original grid.