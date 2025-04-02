Medics deliver first judgement on Jorge Martin’s hope for Qatar MotoGP

Major development in Jorge Martin's hopes of racing in Qatar

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin visited Dr Xavier Mir on Tuesday for an assessment which was key to his hopes of partaking in the Qatar MotoGP.

Defending champion Martin has missed the opening three rounds of the 2025 season.

He is recovering from a delicate hand injury sustained in testing just days before the first race of the year.

But Martin attended the Americas MotoGP in Aprilia’s garage at the weekend, and declared his intention to jump back on the bike in Qatar.

The Qatar MotoGP is the next round, on 11-13 April.

Jorge Martin set for Qatar MotoGP?

Martin reportedly passed his medical examination on Tuesday in Barcelona, Motorsport report.

Dr Xavier Mir told Motorsport: “The clinical and radiological examination of Jorge Martín's scaphoid, radius and pyramidal fractures show a good evolution that allows us to start a new stage in functional recovery, to arrive in Qatar and see what feelings the rider has in order to be able to participate in the grand prix, always after passing through MotoGP medical control.”

Martin can now increase his training - particularly cycling and cardio. He posted images to social media cycling through the mountains in Andorra.

It is a huge boost in Martin’s hopes of competing in Qatar.

However, even if he travels to Qatar, he must pass a medical test conducted by MotoGP medical director Angel Charte in the days prior to the race.

Martin has claimed that he won’t test any other type of motorcycle before returning to MotoGP action.

He has barely had any time on the Aprilia.

Since leaving Ducati last year, he highsided worryingly on the first morning of 2025 pre-season testing.

That ruled him out of the rest of pre-season, robbing him of crucial test time on his new machine.

But he was due to race at the season-opener in Thailand before another crash in a private test did even more damage to his hand.

Aprilia’s hopes of changing the rules, to allow an injured rider to conduct an official test before racing again, has so far been rebuffed.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

