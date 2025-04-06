Romano Albesiano clarifies “the weak point” of Honda MotoGP bike

Honda technical director on "great desire to create something new"

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

Romano Albesiano has pointed out the weakest aspect of Honda’s MotoGP bike which he intends to improve.

Honda have caught the eye in the 2025 MotoGP season for their stark improvement from last year’s woes.

Central to their promising rise is Albesiano, the new technical director who was recruited from Aprilia and started work at the beginning of the year.

"Basically it's a good bike, it has few weaknesses,” he told Sky Italia at COTA.

“We are improving the set-up to get the most out of the package."

Albesiano spoke about his new role at Honda, who have badly struggled to recapture their past glory in the past few seasons.

"I feel good here, it's a different context from Aprilia,” he said.

“You have to interact with a development centre on the other side of the world.

“There is a great desire to create something new.

“The engine is the weakest point at the moment, if we had a little more top speed the riders would have an easier time in the race.”

Welcoming a new technical director from a European team, from Italy, was viewed as a major mindset change for Honda who have the finances and the desire to return to the top of MotoGP.

Their progress this season has been clearly noticeable, with LCR’s Johann Zarco sitting sixth in the MotoGP standings after three rounds.

Promisingly, the good performances have not just come from Zarco who was Honda’s standout rider in 2024.

Factory rider Luca Marini finished inside the top 10 last time out at the Americas MotoGP.

In Argentina, Zarco, Joan Mir and Marini were all inside the top 10 in the grand prix.

There is even talk about who might be tempted to covet a Honda in 2026, or the year after when the MotoGP regulations change, a sure sign that optimism surrounding the brand is growing.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
21s ago
One MotoGP manufacturer told to “keep head high” as progress judgements are made
KTM
BSB News
1h ago
Update on hurt rider after red flag in British Superbikes test
BSB
F1 Feature
1h ago
Analysis of McLaren 'play it safe' theory at F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen leads
MotoGP News
2h ago
Romano Albesiano clarifies “the weak point” of Honda MotoGP bike
Luca Marini
F1 Feature
2h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Japanese Grand Prix
The start of the Japanese Grand Prix

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Oliver Bearman hints Haas sit in a falsely high position at Japanese GP
Oliver Bearman, Haas
F1 Feature
3h ago
2025 F1 Japanese GP driver ratings: Possible Lewis Hamilton successor shines
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
4h ago
Huge price set by BMW on new contract offer to keep Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
4h ago
Alex Albon explains team radio rant in Japanese GP
Alex Albon
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari worry backed by stark Charles Leclerc admission
Hamilton, Leclerc