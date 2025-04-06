Romano Albesiano clarifies “the weak point” of Honda MotoGP bike

Romano Albesiano has pointed out the weakest aspect of Honda’s MotoGP bike which he intends to improve.

Honda have caught the eye in the 2025 MotoGP season for their stark improvement from last year’s woes.

Central to their promising rise is Albesiano, the new technical director who was recruited from Aprilia and started work at the beginning of the year.

"Basically it's a good bike, it has few weaknesses,” he told Sky Italia at COTA.

“We are improving the set-up to get the most out of the package."

Albesiano spoke about his new role at Honda, who have badly struggled to recapture their past glory in the past few seasons.

"I feel good here, it's a different context from Aprilia,” he said.

“You have to interact with a development centre on the other side of the world.

“There is a great desire to create something new.

“The engine is the weakest point at the moment, if we had a little more top speed the riders would have an easier time in the race.”

Welcoming a new technical director from a European team, from Italy, was viewed as a major mindset change for Honda who have the finances and the desire to return to the top of MotoGP.

Their progress this season has been clearly noticeable, with LCR’s Johann Zarco sitting sixth in the MotoGP standings after three rounds.

Promisingly, the good performances have not just come from Zarco who was Honda’s standout rider in 2024.

Factory rider Luca Marini finished inside the top 10 last time out at the Americas MotoGP.

In Argentina, Zarco, Joan Mir and Marini were all inside the top 10 in the grand prix.

There is even talk about who might be tempted to covet a Honda in 2026, or the year after when the MotoGP regulations change, a sure sign that optimism surrounding the brand is growing.