Gigi Dall'Igna feels “bitterness” after Marc Marquez’s “wasteful slip” at COTA

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has hailed Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP Americas Grand Prix victory as ‘liberating’, while feeling “bitterness” after Marc Marquez’s “wasteful slip”.

The Italian manufacturer continued its domination of the MotoGP World Championship last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, though the result didn’t follow pre-race expectations.

Marc Marquez had been on course to maintain his 100% winning record in 2025 as he darted away to a two-second lead before crashing on lap nine of 19.

This opened the door for Pecco Bagnaia to score his first victory of a so far difficult season, which Dall’igna says “smacked of liberation” and was a much-needed “injection of confidence”.

“Twentieth consecutive win, and yet again a Ducati poker with a resplendent podium made up of our three teams,” Dall’Igna began in his post-race debrief.

“A success with an intense and special feel, as great as the bitterness felt for an unexpected and “wasteful” slip, but if that's how it was supposed to go, at least Marc's mistake opened the way for Pecco to make a statement that smacks of liberation, an injection of confidence that, yes, was really needed!

“He definitely was overdue for a win and a convincing race like this one, and I'm glad he managed it.

“The irrepressible euphoria at the end says it all about his craving to make it, as well as all his desire for vindication, as shown in that daring “staccata” to overtake Alex [Marquez].

“A sweet victory that counts enormously and boosts the morale in a most delicate moment.

“We have been able to work well, constantly improving, striving to achieve the optimum feeling that Pecco is asking of us: my heartfelt thanks go to the team, but we must not let our guard down and, above all, we must not be distracted by today's victory.”

Read more: How a smarter Pecco Bagnaia bested a faster Marc Marquez in dramatic COTA MotoGP

Despite his crash, Dall’Igna says Marc Marquez “showed his true mettle” with his form at COTA and brushed the fall off as a “hiccup”.

“However, Marc once again confirmed all his strength and showed his true mettle,” he added.

“For him it is just a hiccup on one of his favourite tracks. He took the lead from the green light with an immediate surge and kept an unchallenged lead until mid-race, then the mistake, probably overconfidence being his undoing.

“This adds to the disappointment for a race that was in his grasp and that he was dominating, but that’s the way races go.”