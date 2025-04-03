“Guaranteed top five” disappears for Brad Binder, KTM

Brad Binder looked set for KTM’s season-best finish in COTA - until chaos at the start and then a technical issue ended his race.

Brad Binder was one of three riders perfectly positioned to capitalise on the original start of the COTA MotoGP, having correctly opted for slicks.

But after the start was delayed due to a dramatic last-minute dash to pit lane by many of those on wet tyres, the South African was left with nothing to show for it on the restart.

Unlike Enea Bastianini (seventh) and Ai Ogura (ninth), who salvaged top-ten finishes, Binder’s grand prix ended in disappointment when a technical issue forced him to retire from fifth place.

“A chaotic start! Nobody knew what was going on”

With the rest of the original grid lining up on slicks, Binder, Bastianini, and Ogura were suddenly on course for at least a podium finish.

However, the confusion caused by other riders abandoning their wet bikes and running back to the pits forced Race Direction to delay the start on safety grounds - due to the number of bikes, riders, team members and guests crossing pit lane.

“A chaotic start! Nobody knew what was going on,” said Binder, who had qualified 16th.

With no ride-through penalties carried over for the restart, and all riders then fitting slicks, Binder found himself back to square one.

From Sprint Struggles to Grand Prix Charge

However, after struggling to twelfth in the Sprint, the South African was much more competitive in the grand prix.

Binder was in fifth and on course for KTM’s best result of the year, when his RC16 stopped with a technical issue with six laps to go.

“I got away really well and fought with the guys earlier on,” Binder recalled.

“I took my time to see where I could push with the wet patches on the track and after about half-race distance I felt I could push-on.

“I moved up another position but then we had an electrical issue and had to stop.

“Really unfortunately because we would have been guaranteed a top five.

“But, anyway, we made an important step forward and the bike was a lot more how I wanted it, so hats off to my team.”

With Binder retiring, Bastianini emerged as the top KTM in seventh. Pedro Acosta crashed and then retired, while Maverick Viñales managed to climb from a pit lane start to 14th.

“We cannot be happy with the final results or what happened but it hides some of the progress we are making,” said KTM team manager Aki Ajo.

“Brad had much more feedback from his bike after some changes to the setting and this was more positive and we want to see how it will work in Qatar. We should have made the top five with him… We’re in the right direction.”

Despite his first non-scoring weekend of the season, Binder remains KTM’s top rider in the world championship, albeit slipping to 11th in the standings.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

