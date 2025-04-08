MotoGP race direction to review start regulations after COTA chaos

Americas GP start chaos was triggered by riders swapping bikes

MotoGP’s race direction will review the rules surrounding the start procedure in changeable conditions following the chaos at the Americas Grand Prix, a report says.

The start of the Americas Grand Prix was deemed wet, meaning riders could swap bikes at any time during the race if conditions changed.

Though most went to the grid on wet tyres, track conditions had improved to the point where slicks became the correct rubber to be on for the start.

Just seconds before the warm-up lap, polesitter Marc Marquez bolted off the grid to grab his dry bike, with a mass of riders following him into pitlane.

If more than 10 riders leave the grid, the rules state that the start will be abandoned on safety grounds.

This is what happened at COTA, though there remains doubt that 10 riders did actually leave the grid.

Numerous behind-the-scenes videos issued in the days after the race revealed that confusion reigned over the exact wording of the regulations in regards to pre-race bike swaps.

The rules state that if a rider comes off the grid prior to the start of the warm-up lap to change tyres, they will retake their original grid position and serve a ride-through penalty in the race.

The Ducati camp knew what would cause a start to be delayed, but didn’t actually know what the rule was if the start wasn’t postponed - meaning Marquez, as well as eventual race winner Pecco Bagnaia, would have gotten a penalty otherwise.

The regulations over changing bikes before race starts were altered after the 2018 Argentina GP, after all but Jack Miller elected to leave the grid to swap tyres having gotten their initial choice wrong.

On that day, Miller was allowed to start from pole, while the rest were lined up in grid order but four rows back in a bizarre scene.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, race director Mike Webb has clarified that his actions were to effectively restart the starting procedure - as delaying the start would have led to an “unfeasible” Argentina 2018 repeat.

He has also confirmed that the regulations will be reviewed to avoid a repeat of what happened at COTA.

“What happened in Austin is unprecedented, but it will lead us to review parts of the regulations - mainly to simplify them so that everyone involved understands them clearly,” Webb said.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

