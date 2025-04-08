“It upset Valentino Rossi because it disrespected the reason for being there”

Fresh rumour has been thrown on the notorious day that Marc Marquez spent at Valentino Rossi’s ranch.

The most heated rivalry in MotoGP history came after 2014, when Marquez made the trip to Tavullia.

It is widely believed that their relationship changed forever after a day at Rossi’s ranch.

“It all started at the dirt track,” explained Scott Redding to the Motorsport Republica podcast.

“I’ve never been but, from what I’ve heard, Rossi has different bikes, different manufacturers, for different conditions. It wouldn’t surprise me because these guys go 10 out of 10 to get the best.

“Marc turns up with a HRC truck and a full crew! Full factory! It upset Valentino because it disrespected the reason for being there.

“That was the start of the tic, tac, tic, tac…

“It kept boiling more and more. But Marc won’t give an inch.

“Which riders would go through a brick wall? I’d say one or two, and one would be Marquez.

“He wouldn’t even think about it, he’d commit to the cause.”

Tales of what truly happened on that 2014 day in Italy have been told over and over.

Chad Reed, the supercross rider, told MCN at the time: “We rode there the Tuesday after Misano, Marquez in the leathers he had crashed in, Vale still hung over – and they were literally ready to die to set the fastest lap!”

Marquez and Rossi’s rivalry remains relevant to this day because the Spaniard is chasing down the Italian’s record of nine world championships.

And he’s doing it as the teammate of Pecco Bagnaia, who was the first VR46 academy graduate to win the MotoGP title.

Motocross a serious business for Marc Marquez and Spanish riders

But Redding, who shared a MotoGP track with Marquez and Rossi, attempted to explain how seriously dirt track racing can be taken in Spain.

He recalled his own story, while living in Spain, of attending a motocross practice session only to realise the other riders were taking it far more seriously.

“I turned up to a training day thing,” he explained. “I got the rule book, it says ‘lower the front fork, take the front mud guard off, 17-inch wheel, drill a hole to lower the rear’.

“It was very basic.

“I turned up and they had Ohlins suspensions on front and rear, and traction control!

“I thought: ‘what the f***!’”

Marquez was recently spotted training in motocross - on a Honda.

Riding a CRF450R, it is now the only time that Marquez will be seen riding Honda machinery.

But even that could be an era which is about to change, because Ducati have launched their Desmo450 MX. You’d expect Marquez to give it a try soon.

Dirt track riding is more than just fun and games for Marquez.

It’s where he experiments with the limits of motorcycle control, and where he practices manoeuvres which might eventually be seen on the MotoGP track.