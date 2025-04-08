KTM “don’t have an answer” as two key problems are highlighted

KTM are unlikely to solve two major issues with their bike at the Qatar MotoGP, it has been claimed.

The manufacturer has endured a troubling year as it battles against crippling financial worries away from the race track.

But they have also surrendered their status as Ducati’s closest challenger after a series of drab results in the first three rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Brad Binder is the highest-placed KTM rider in the MotoGP standings in 11th, behind two Aprilia and two Hondas.

KTM issues pointed out before Qatar MotoGP

“Qatar was probably KTM’s best weekend of [last] year. The circuit should suit their bike a bit more,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“We know the KTM is strong at punching out of the corners, having that drive is good for the KTM.

“But the vibration is the key issue. It stopped Pedro Acosta at COTA, where in his rookie season he was on the podium. He couldn’t get anywhere near that last weekend.

“KTM are one of the unfortunate ones with the grid situation at COTA. Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini got it right, if the race had started they were in the hot seat to get it right.

“At least they would have come into [Qatar] with confidence, that they could get things operationally correct.

“But in terms of pure pace? There is the tyre wear and the vibration. “Vibration will be a big problem at Qatar with big, heavy braking zones. At the end of the back straight is where vibration issues affect the riders.

“They don’t have an answer for it.

“Last year, it wasn’t something that threw Acosta off his stride. It is now, which is the worrying thing.

“KTM still has no answers for it. There is no suggestion that will end in Qatar.

“They might mitigate it. But that’s the extent - they put a plaster on it, rather than finding a fix.”

Pedro Acosta worry for KTM

The future of Pedro Acosta rumbles on as a major talking point inside the paddock.

Acosta has insisted he remains committed to KTM, who promoted him into their factory team this year after a brilliant rookie campaign.

But the lure of a Ducati or a Honda appears to loom in the background.

“That will weigh on the manufacturer as well as the rider, because they know that they’re running out of time,” Lewis Duncan continued.

“If an offer comes along…

“We will get to a point where KTM probably struggle to hold onto Acosta if the right manufacturer comes along with the right offer.

“They are running out of time, he is running out of patience, that’s where mistakes usually happen.

“I would consider the situation that KTM are in as a crisis.”

