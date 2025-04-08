Helping one struggling rider key focus of Qatar MotoGP for Trackhouse

Raul Fernandez has struggled at the start of MotoGP 2025

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio has highlighted Raul Fernandez’s struggles as a key focus for the squad at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Raul Fernandez is Aprilia’s only constant in its stable in 2025, after Trackhouse signed the young Spaniard to a new two-year deal last season.

Having shown flashes of form on the 2023-spec RS-GP last year before a mid-season change to the 2024 bike derailed his progress, Fernandez has failed to find his feet on the 2025 bike.

After three rounds, he sits 18th in the standings having scored just five points and a best finish of 12th last time out at the Americas Grand Prix.

This is in stark contrast to rookie team-mate Ai Ogura, who is sixth in the championship on 25 points and with a best finish of fifth so far.

Fernandez was critical of himself after the COTA round, pointing to mistakes he has been making despite feeling like he can “ride like I want” on the Aprilia.

Coming into the Qatar Grand Prix, getting him pointing in the right direction remains a key goal for Trackhouse.

“Going to Qatar, it feels a little bit strange not being the first round of the year,” Brivio said.

“After three races, which I think have been very positive - especially with Ai’s performances – I am confident, as he was at a high level in all those three grands prix.

“We are coming to the Lusail International Circuit now to continue the job with Raul, helping him to adapt more and more to the bike.

“So, we are really looking forward to this round - Qatar is a place that everybody knows very well.”

For his part, Fernandez adds: “The beginning of the year was not what we wanted but, anyway, we are all pushing to find my best.

“That is the target for Qatar, I am trying to find out how I can do my best and be happy on the bike - this is the main thing I need to figure out now.

“I don’t think about the result, but on what I can do myself in order to progress and get my maximum out on the bike.

“I do really hope I can find that at the Lusail International Circuit this week.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

