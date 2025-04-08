Jorge Martin “not sure he can finish” Qatar GP as MotoGP return confirmed

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has been confirmed to return to racing at the Qatar Grand Prix, but admits “I’m not sure I’ll be able to finish the race”.

The Aprilia rider has been sidelined with injury since the opening day of testing in Malaysia in February, where he first suffered multiple fractures in a crash.

When he was preparing to return to the bike for the opening round of the season in Thailand, he crashed during a training session and suffered more fractures - including a complicated injury to his wrist.

This forced him to miss the opening three round of the campaign, though he noted during a team visit to the Americas Grand Prix that he was aiming to be back on the RS-GP four round four in Qatar.

Aprilia has confirmed that, following a final medical check at home, Jorge Martin will take part in this weekend’s Qatar GP. He will still need to be passed fit by MotoGP doctors on Thursday in Qatar, though Martin travelling to Lusail suggests he is confident of being cleared.

Looking ahead to what will be his Aprilia debut having completed just 90 laps on the RS-GP since last November’s Barcelona test, Martin says simply finishing the grand prix “will be a victory”.

“I have a great desire to be back on the track and I’m happy to at least be able to try and race in Qatar,” said Martin.

“The goal will be to build up a bit of confidence with the RS-GP25 and to begin to turn some laps.

“I don’t know how my physical fitness will be – undoubtedly not 100%.

“We’ll try to do our best and to improve gradually.

“Physically, I’m not even sure I’ll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean that I’m beginning to recover.

“We need to take one step at a time to try and get back to our normal level as soon as possible.”

Despite not winning a premier class grand prix in Qatar, the Lusail circuit has been a strong one for Martin in recent years.

He scored a maiden pole position in his rookie MotoGP season at Lusail during the Doha GP weekend in 2021, while he headed the field in qualifying last year and won the sprint race.

Martin comes into the fourth round of the season 87 points down on current championship leader Alex Marquez, though the Aprilia rider admitted prior to the 2025 season that fighting for the title in his first year on the RS-GP was an unrealistic target.