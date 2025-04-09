Michelin: ‘Reworked’ rear, ‘modified’ front for Qatar MotoGP

Michelin has announced a modified Qatar tyre allocation after analysing data from recent MotoGP visits to the revamped Lusail circuit.

Although Qatar has been on the calendar for over twenty years, major upgrades to the facilities for 2023 included a full resurfacing.

That initially created some technical surprises, but the extensive data subsequently ‘collected and processed by Michelin’s simulation systems’ has helped refine the tyre allocation for 2025.

While the new surface is described as ‘very abrasive and demanding on tyres’, the edges of the stones that make up the top layer gradually wear down with use.

But one factor that doesn’t diminish with time is the presence of sand, blown onto the track by wind and accelerating wear of both the front and rear rubber.

This year’s Qatar MotoGP allocation includes three symmetric front tyres (Soft, Medium, and Hard) and two rears, one a reinforced asymmetric Soft (stronger on the right) and the other a symmetric Medium.

“For the 2025 edition, we’ve reworked the Soft rear tyre specification to make it stiffer and therefore more resistant to Lusail’s aggressive conditions,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager.

“At the same time, we’ve also brought a modified Hard front tyre to Qatar to offer more versatility. It provides a grip level similar to a Medium front tyre, but the new Hard offers better stability.”

Michelin will hope the changes can tempt some riders away from the Medium slicks, which were chosen - front and rear - by almost the entire field for both the 2024 Sprint and Grand Prix races.

Although the MotoGP races take place in cooler night-time conditions, Practice, Qualifying and Warm-up unfold under the scorching sun.

“The night-time work dynamic is reversed compared to other rounds: we start on a warmer track that cools as the laps go by, whereas it’s usually the opposite,” Taramasso said.

“Plus, humidity combines with the fine layer of sand blown in by the wind, which significantly reduces grip - a real added challenge!”

While rain occasionally plays a role in Qatar - and interrupted Austin last time out – this weekend’s weather forecast looks dry and stable, with daytime highs in the mid-30s and cooler mid-20s for the evening action.