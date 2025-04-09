Pecco Bagnaia's "this track is known..." tease before Qatar MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia looks to build on surprise COTA victory and take the fight to the Marquez brothers in Qatar.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Left reeling by a double Marquez onslaught in the early rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season, Francesco Bagnaia finally struck back at COTA.

After overtaking Alex Marquez on lap four, the reigning world champion looked poised to end the Gresini rider’s flawless run of second-place finishes.

But the biggest twist came midway through the grand prix when Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead after clipping a kerb.

That opened the door for Bagnaia to claim his first win of the year and close the points gap.

The big question now is whether that defeat was just a blip for Marquez or the start of a genuine momentum shift for Bagnaia, who spoke of improved corner-entry feeling in COTA.

That should become clearer this weekend in Qatar, an event where both Ducati Lenovo riders have only one previous MotoGP victory to their name.

Marquez hasn’t won at the track in over a decade, since 2014, when Bagnaia was in his second season of Moto3.

Bagnaia’s Qatar success is much more recent, coming in last year’s season opener.

“Getting back at work on the track after a win is always nice,” Bagnaia said.

“The final epilogue in Austin was fantastic and I’m also very happy because compared to the previous GP my feelings while riding were better.

“We still have a lot to do, there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but this track is known to bring out the characteristics and potential of the Desmosedici GP.”

Ducati has won the last five races in Qatar courtesy of Enea Bastianini (2022), Jorge Martin (2023 Sprint), Fabio di Giannantonio (2023 GP), Martin again (2024 Sprint) and then Bagnaia (2024 GP).

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi on Jorge Martin: “Sometimes we were angry with each other”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Under-the-radar Ducati team a key threat to podium at Qatar MotoGP?
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner tips "game-changer" moment in F1 2025 season
Horner, Verstappen
WSBK News
3h ago
Scott Redding explains how Toprak Razgatlioglu caused self-doubt in BMW years
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Major development in Liberty Media’s bid to buy MotoGP
MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Michelin: ‘Reworked’ rear, ‘modified’ front for Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia's "this track is known..." tease before Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton told that Ferrari problem “fixable” - but “will take time”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Five key talking points at Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
F1 Feature
5h ago
Can Ferrari fix their issue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc