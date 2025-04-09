Major development in Liberty Media’s bid to buy MotoGP

Liberty Media have a deal to buy 86% of MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP

Liberty Media are reportedly set to secure important backing from the European Union to complete its purchase of MotoGP.

Reuters report that the EU will provide unconditional antitrust approval enabling the $3.8 billion (3.5 billion Euros) acquisition to go ahead.

Reuters cite “people with direct knowledge of the matter” as the source.

Liberty Media edge closer to MotoGP

Liberty Media - the United States-based owners of Formula 1 - announced that they had struck a deal to buy 86% of MotoGP a year ago.

The remaining 14% was to remain with Dorna.

The deal requires approval from the European Commission, which acts on behalf of the EU on matters around competition in business. Reuters report that the European Commission will pass through the deal.

July 1 is the deadline for the deal.

"There is a very large and growing market for audiovisual entertainment well beyond sports, and the transaction will enhance MotoGP's ability to compete in this highly competitive market," a Liberty Media spokesperson said.

Previously, the EU had warned that TV broadcast rights could increase in price because Liberty Media would hold the key to Formula 1 and MotoGP.

An investigation reportedly centred on whether John Malone (the largest shareholder in Liberty Media and US cable TV company Liberty Global) would have decisive influence over both companies, and whether he could shut out competitors.

This hurdle is now set to be cleared, according to Reuter’s latest report.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi on Jorge Martin: “Sometimes we were angry with each other”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Under-the-radar Ducati team a key threat to podium at Qatar MotoGP?
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner tips "game-changer" moment in F1 2025 season
Horner, Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Scott Redding explains how Toprak Razgatlioglu caused self-doubt in BMW years
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Major development in Liberty Media’s bid to buy MotoGP
MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Michelin: ‘Reworked’ rear, ‘modified’ front for Qatar MotoGP
2024 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia's "this track is known..." tease before Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton told that Ferrari problem “fixable” - but “will take time”
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Five key talking points at Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
F1 Feature
4h ago
Can Ferrari fix their issue? Five key questions ahead of F1 Bahrain GP
Charles Leclerc