Official: Jorge Martin gets all clear for Qatar MotoGP return

World champion Jorge Martin to make long-awaited Aprilia debut after injury-hit start to MotoGP season.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin has been cleared to ride in this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP after passing a medical check at Lusail on Thursday.

The reigning world champion is now set to make his delayed Aprilia race debut, under the floodlights in Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s Grand Prix, provided his healing hand and foot fractures can take the strain.

After winning last year’s title with Pramac Ducati, Martin made his RS-GP debut in a one-day test at Barcelona.

But disaster struck when winter testing resumed at Sepang in early February, with Martin highsiding twice at Turn 1 in the space of 13 laps.

Fractures to his right hand and left foot forced the Spaniard out of the remainder of pre-season testing.

Aiming for a return at the Thai season-opener, Martin then suffered even worse injuries in a Supermoto training accident, fracturing "ten bones", most notably in his left wrist and heel.

Aprilia’s star signing has been absent from the race track ever since, missing Buriram, Termas and COTA, where he was present as a spectator.

A proposal to allow injured riders to take part in a private MotoGP test to evaluate their fitness before a return came to nothing and Martin will complete his first RS-GP laps since Sepang in Friday afternoon’s opening practice.

Aprilia, now under the technical leadership of Fabiano Sterlacchini, has so far taken a best finish of 4th (Sprint) and 5th (GP) by Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura at Buriram. 

Despite being disqualified from Argentina, Ogura is also the top RS-GP rider with sixth place in the world championship. Martin’s factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi starts the Qatar weekend eighth in the standings, with three sixth-place finishes.

While Martin’s title defence is effectively over, his return massively boosts Aprilia’s hopes of salvaging a decent ranking in the teams' and constructors’ standings.

Aprilia currently sits fourth - behind KTM, Honda and runaway leaders Ducati - in the constructors' and are only eighth in the teams' standings.

Aprilia's best MotoGP constructors' ranking is third place and with Honda starting Qatar only 3 points ahead of Aprilia, second behind Ducati (unbeaten in GPs for over a year) is a realistic goal.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Claim that Lewis Hamilton has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's best Grand Prix finish for Ferrari is P7
MotoGP News
16m ago
Valentino Rossi collaborates with Inter Milan on new special edition football shirt
Valentino Rossi in special edition Inter Milan shirt.
F1 News
25m ago
Axed F1 driver called “perfect fit” for Cadillac: “He’s still got the fire”
Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu
F1 News
32m ago
Top FIA executive resigns amid fallout with Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Motorsport UK chairman David Richards and Robert Reid
MotoGP News
58m ago
Official: Jorge Martin gets all clear for Qatar MotoGP return
Jorge Martin

More News

Le Mans News
2h ago
McLaren announces Le Mans return in top class of WEC
McLaren 2027 WEC teaser
RR News
2h ago
Manx racer to enter 1000cc races for the first time at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley, Isle of Man TT
WSBK News
2h ago
WorldSBK announces fuel flow reductions for two manufacturers ahead of Dutch Round
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
6h ago
Scott Redding “had a shock when I realised I wasn’t feeling perfect” on Ducati
Scott Redding
MotoGP News
19h ago
Marco Bezzecchi on Jorge Martin: “Sometimes we were angry with each other”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.