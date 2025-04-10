Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to ‘break factory Ducati riders’ balls’ in Qatar MotoGP

In-form VR46 MotoGP rider returns to scene of maiden win

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Di Giannantonio says pressure to perform on the GP25 Ducati falls on factory riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia at the Qatar Grand Prix, while he hopes to just “break their balls”

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio returns to the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory in 2023 having made his first visit to the podium since that day last time out in America.

After a winter plagued by injury, Di Giannantonio has made a strong start to 2025 on the third factory GP25 Ducati on the grid.

His third-place finish at the Americas GP has boosted him to fifth in the standings, 43 points off current leader Alex Marquez.

Given his past form at Lusail and the current run of strong results he has shown on the GP25, Di Giannantonio is being looked at as a possible dark horse threat this weekend.

On this, Di Giannantonio said: “Maybe one day I will write a book. Now that’s the glamorous thing, to write books, so maybe one day.

“Yeah, it has been a rollercoaster and to arrive here with a completely different situation is fantastic.

“But I don’t want to put on any kind of pressure, just I want to enjoy it.

“Pressure, for sure is a privileged thing to have because it’s nice, it means that you can do great things.

“But I think also pressure is for the red boys with the factory team. For us, we just want to have fun and break their balls.”

Di Giannantonio says it’s “special” to return to Qatar given what happened in 2023, but believes even without that he would have “arrived here with big hype” because of his recent form.

“Yeah, well, for sure it’s always special to be back here,” he added.

“For sure I have big memories here. But apart from that, I would have arrived here with a big hype just for the good moment we are having.

“Qatar is special [because of my win] but I think our momentum is great, we are improving race by race.

“We came from 10th to fifth to the podium last weekend, so I feel good. I just want to enjoy and have fun through the weekend.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “I don't want to touch the bike” in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda calls Max Verstappen’s ability to handle extreme Red Bull setup “incredible”
Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Why I’d have escaped ride-through penalty at COTA
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris on Max Verstappen title fight: ‘He’ll be close behind for a long time’
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “understands” injury testing block: “You don't let a rival do it”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
George Russell calls latest FIA exit “not really a big surprise” as crisis deepens
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms upgrade as he addresses Ferrari car concerns
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Bahrain paddock on Thursday
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to ‘break factory Ducati riders’ balls’ in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
2h ago
Marc Marquez protege out of Qatar Moto3 after breakout COTA debut
Maximo Quiles, Aspar Moto3, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista hints at WorldSBK future: “I wouldn’t like to go home without racing that bike”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.