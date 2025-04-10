Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to ‘break factory Ducati riders’ balls’ in Qatar MotoGP

Fabio Di Giannantonio says pressure to perform on the GP25 Ducati falls on factory riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia at the Qatar Grand Prix, while he hopes to just “break their balls”

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio returns to the scene of his maiden MotoGP victory in 2023 having made his first visit to the podium since that day last time out in America.

After a winter plagued by injury, Di Giannantonio has made a strong start to 2025 on the third factory GP25 Ducati on the grid.

His third-place finish at the Americas GP has boosted him to fifth in the standings, 43 points off current leader Alex Marquez.

Given his past form at Lusail and the current run of strong results he has shown on the GP25, Di Giannantonio is being looked at as a possible dark horse threat this weekend.

On this, Di Giannantonio said: “Maybe one day I will write a book. Now that’s the glamorous thing, to write books, so maybe one day.

“Yeah, it has been a rollercoaster and to arrive here with a completely different situation is fantastic.

“But I don’t want to put on any kind of pressure, just I want to enjoy it.

“Pressure, for sure is a privileged thing to have because it’s nice, it means that you can do great things.

“But I think also pressure is for the red boys with the factory team. For us, we just want to have fun and break their balls.”

Di Giannantonio says it’s “special” to return to Qatar given what happened in 2023, but believes even without that he would have “arrived here with big hype” because of his recent form.

“Yeah, well, for sure it’s always special to be back here,” he added.

“For sure I have big memories here. But apart from that, I would have arrived here with a big hype just for the good moment we are having.

“Qatar is special [because of my win] but I think our momentum is great, we are improving race by race.

“We came from 10th to fifth to the podium last weekend, so I feel good. I just want to enjoy and have fun through the weekend.”