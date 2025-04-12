Jorge Martin: Aprilia MotoGP bike ‘doesn’t accept what I am asking of it’

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin admits the Aprilia ‘doesn’t accept what I am asking of it’ yet following his first race on the bike in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint.

Jorge Martin made his long-awaited Aprilia race debut on Saturday evening at the Lusail circuit having been sidelined with multiple injuries since day one of the Sepang pre-season test in February.

Qualifying 14th just behind team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, Martin fought just outside of the top 10 in the early stages of Saturday’s 11-lap sprint before eventually fading to 16th.

Martin believes “the potential is huge” on the RS-GP, but notes that he needs to improve his riding position on the bike and is currently trying to get it to do things he did on the Ducati that the Aprilia “doesn’t accept”.

“It was nice to see the chequered flag, to not crash, to make more laps,” he said.

“Yesterday I was just able to make two laps in a row and today I did 11. So, I think the step is huge.

“We need to continue like this. I feel I’m not in the best position on the bike, so everything is getting really physical, not only because of my hand but also because of my position.

“So, we need to work on this together with Aprilia, understand how they can help me to have a more natural riding style.

“I think the potential is huge. I think today with a normal physical condition I could go to Q2 in my first race with Aprilia.

“So, I think we are in a good position, let’s say. Then, in terms of pace I’m struggling a bit more.

“I don’t feel that I’m riding well. Maybe I’m asking from the bike things I’m used to doing but the bike doesn’t accept.

“So, we need to understand how they can help me and how I can help the bike. The first few laps were good, some overtaking, so some signs of speed.”

On lap three of the sprint, Martin overtook his former championship rival Pecco Bagnaia in what he called “a throwback” to last year.

“Was funny,” he added.

“I think he had some kind of problem, I don’t know what it was exactly.

“But I saw the opportunity to go with the riders in front and I went for it.

“For sure, it was a big throwback to last season with Pecco. But for sure it was not either his position or my natural position. But it was a nice race.”

Looking ahead to the 22-lap grand prix, Martin says his fight in that race will be “with myself” and admits “it will be tough” to get to the chequered flag.

“I think it will be really, really tough to finish tomorrow,” he warned.

“I think I need to find my own pace, even if I’m in a race my fight is not with these people, my fight is with myself and try to get consistency and try to make it to the end. But it will be tough.”