Johann Zarco: “I could not ride the bike any more”

Zarco forced to retire from Qatar MotoGP Sprint after severe chatter ruins his soft tyre gamble.

Johann Zarco, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint
Johann Zarco, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint

Johann Zarco’s Qatar MotoGP Sprint hopes ended in disappointment after severe chatter forced the LCR Honda rider to retire.

The Frenchman, who qualified as the top Honda in seventh, was among ten riders to gamble on the soft rear tyre in Saturday night’s 11-lap Sprint. 

But the strategy quickly backfired for all of them, with grip dropping off far earlier than expected.

“We made a big mistake with the rear tyre choice,” Zarco admitted. 

“We expected to manage just the wear drop-off, but I experienced a lot of chattering and couldn’t play with the throttle properly.

“I could not ride the bike any more. I'd lost too many positions and almost crashed a few times. I preferred to go back to the box instead of crash and get injured.

“We expected to maybe struggle but only for the last three laps. Instead, we only had two good laps.

“I'm quite disappointed because qualifying was good, I enjoy this track and starting seventh was a chance to get points already in the sprint. But I missed it."

Despite his frustration, Zarco is hopeful that switching to the medium rear on Sunday can turn things around - providing the vibration stays away.

“I hope with the medium rear to get better control but the vibration is still our limit.

“So I just cross my fingers to fix this for [Sunday] and, in that case, I believe I can be in the top six.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
14m ago
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull’s big weakness after tough race
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
16m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin taken to hospital after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
31m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
36m ago
Lewis Hamilton has “figured out” how to drive Ferrari F1 car after Bahrain recovery
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
40m ago
“We hear that…” Ferrari problem overcome by Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain
Leclerc, Hamilton

More News

F1 News
44m ago
George Russell explains bizarre electrical gremlins with P2 in doubt
George Russell
MotoGP
45m ago
Vinales faces tyre pressure investigation at 2025 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE!
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
49m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in parc ferme
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar Moto2- Race Results
Aron Canet, 2025, Qatar, Moto3, Lusail, 13 April