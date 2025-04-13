Marc Marquez fastest in Qatar warm-up as Vinales, Martin surprise

Half-a-second ahead on used tyres, Marc Marquez sends a warning in Qatar MotoGP Warm-up. KTM second, Aprilia third.

Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP warm-up
Marc Marquez, Qatar MotoGP warm-up

Marc Marquez delivered a further statement of intent ahead of this evening's Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix, setting the pace by over half-a-second in warm-up on a medium rear tyre that had already completed more laps than the Sprint itself.

The Ducati Lenovo rider, who snatched back the title lead with his latest Sprint victory, ran an old medium with 12 laps already on it and still comfortably topped the timesheets. 

Maverick Vinales was a surprise second, impressing on a new medium rear after switching away from the soft compound that let him down in the Sprint. Michelin now expects all riders to opt for medium front and rear tyres for the Grand Prix.

Another rider to impress was injured world champion Jorge Martin, who faded to 16th due to a lack of strength in the Sprint, but gave a reminder of his speed with the third fastest lap time in warm-up.

Like Marc Marquez, Martin was using a rear tyre that had already done 12 laps, but says his top priority is simply to complete the race distance this evening.

Factory KTM’s Pedro Acosta, also on the soft for the Sprint, was fourth on a new medium rear this morning, Rookie Ai Ogura was fifth on an old medium.

Francesco Bagnaia, who struggled to eighth in the Sprint after a crash in qualifying, bucked the medium rear trend by fitting a new soft in warm-up. But rather than a possible shock gamble, the Italian is thought to have had no mediums left to use.

Either way, Bagnaia was sixth in warm-up, just ahead of Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, (on a seven-lap medium).

Johann Zarco was eighth for LCR Honda on a new medium, with VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio - who caught Marc Marquez’s attention with his end of Sprint speed - ninth on the oldest medium rear, which had already done 14 laps.

Joan Mir, who withdrew from the Sprint, after qualifying 21st, due to gastroenteritis, was back on track for warm-up and 15th fastest.

The 22-lap Grand Prix starts at 8pm local time.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

