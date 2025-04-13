MotoGP champion Jorge Martin taken to hospital after Qatar GP crash

Aprilia rider Jorge Martin crashed heavily in return race from injury

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP


Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has been taken to hospital for checks following a heavy crash during his comeback from injury at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider has been sidelined with multiple injuries since crashing early on day one of the pre-season test in Malaysia in February.

He suffered more fractures, including to his left wrist, in a crash while training ahead of the Thai Grand Prix and was forced to miss the first three grands prix.

Cleared to return to action this weekend in Qatar, Martin put together a solid first weekend on the factory Aprilia.

Qualifying 14th and just under a tenth and a half outside of a Q2 place, Martin ran at the fringes of the top 10 in the sprint before fading to 16th.

Sunday’s 22-lap grand prix looked to be even more difficult for Martin, who was out of the points when he crashed going through the fast Turn 12 right-hander on lap 14.

He needed medical attention from the marshals at the side of the track before being taken to the medical centre for checks.

Aprilia has confirmed that he didn’t injure any of his limbs, but is being taken to hospital for further examination.

A brief statement from the team read: “Jorge Martin suffered a chest trauma, the rider is conscious without problems with his limbs.

“Rib contusion on the right thorax with pneumothorax.

“He will be taken to the hospital to perform a CT [scan] for in-depth investigation.”

Aprilia endured a difficult Qatar GP on Sunday, with its top rider Marco Bezzechi in 10th and 14.3s off of race winner Marc Marquez.

The next grand prix will be held at Jerez in Spain in two weeks, which Jorge Martin would have been eyeing as a perfect opportunity to further his adaptation to the RS-GP given the post-race test on the Monday after the event.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

