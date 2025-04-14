Aprilia issues fresh update on MotoGP champion Jorge Martin after Qatar GP crash

Aprilia has issued a fresh update on reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin’s condition following a nasty crash in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin made his MotoGP comeback and debut with Aprilia last weekend in Qatar having missed the first three rounds of 2025 to injury.

Suffering multiple fractures in a crash on day one of pre-season testing in February, Martin was hit by further injury setback ahead of the Thai GP when he had a training accident and sustained more fractures.

Cleared to return in Qatar, Martin qualified a decent 14th just behind team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, but struggled in the races.

He faded to 16th in the sprint and was out of the points in the grand prix when he crashed going through Turn 12 on lap 14 of 22.

Martin was struck by VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio as he went down, with the Aprilia rider requiring assistance trackside before being taken to the circuit’s medical centre.

From there he was taken to hospital in Doha, where he was diagnosed with a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures.

In a new statement, Aprilia says Martin will remain in hospital until the situation with his lungs resolves.

“Jorge Martin spent the night at the Hamad General Hospital,” the statement began.

“There are no traumatic alterations affecting the brain, cervical spine or abdominal organs.

“An update regarding the rib fractures: eight fractures affect the posterior costal arches from the first to the eighth and there are three fractures observed in the lateral arches from the seventh to the ninth.

“Minimal pleural swelling is also noted in the context of the known pneumothorax.

“Jorge will remain under observation for a few days in Hamad International Hospital until the pneumothorax resolves.

“We will update you as soon as we will have relevant news.”

MotoGP champion Martin said on Instagram: “Thank God, this could have been much worse. I’ll try to keep you updated.”