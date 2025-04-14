"Huge bitter taste": Tech3 reacts to Maverick Vinales penalty

Tech3 KTM team manager Nicolas Goyon voiced his frustration after Maverick Vinales was stripped of a remarkable runner-up finish in Sunday’s Qatar MotoGP by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

Vinales produced by far his best ride yet on the RC16, charging from sixth on the grid to overtake Marc Marquez for the lead and cross the line in second place.

It appeared to be KTM’s first podium of the season and Vinales’ first top ten with the team - until FIM Stewards confirmed his front tyre pressure was below the legal minimum for more than 60% of the laps.

Vinales was handed the standard 16-second penalty, dropping him to 14th and promoting Franco Morbidelli to third behind Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

“It is quite obvious that we are leaving Qatar with a huge bitter taste after we were handed a late penalty,” said Goyon. “Maverick Vinales had an unbelievable weekend, with his best qualifying of the season.

“Today, he showed an incredible level of performance, riding at a strong pace fighting with the top guys at the front. The bike was fast, and he clocked in the second fastest race lap, so everything was working well.”

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

“A rule that can sometimes be unfair”

Vinales almost certainly fell foul of the tyre pressure rule because his team hadn’t anticipated he would spend five laps leading the race in clean, cool air.

“Unfortunately we took a penalty for low tyre pressure, a rule that can sometimes be unfair, but rules are rules and we have to accept them," Goyon said.

“It does not take away his performance which we will keep in our mind heading to the next round, so thank you Maverick for a strong weekend.”

Vinales, fresh from celebrating a podium finish with his fourth different brand of MotoGP bike, brushed off the penalty.

“The bike was amazing, everything clicked together… I can’t wait to be back on the bike already!”

Red Bull KTM Factory boss Aki Ajo said: “The podium potential by Maverick is important for the whole KTM family… we will now push even harder.”