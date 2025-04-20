Massimo Rivola addresses rumours he could replace Carmelo Ezpeleta

The name of Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has repeatedly cropped up as a potential new MotoGP boss when Liberty Media’s takeover is finalised.

The owners of Formula 1, Liberty Media, have a deal to acquire 86% of MotoGP.

The deal took a huge step forward earlier this month when Reuters reported that the European Union will provide unconditional antitrust approval, which would allow the $3.8 billion (3.5 billion Euros) acquisition to happen.

Unconfirmed rumours have speculated on whether Dorna CEO Ezpeleta could be replaced by a well-known face, when Liberty Media take over.

Massimo Rivola responds to MotoGP boss rumour

Chuck Aksland, who is the right-hand man to Wayne Rainey in MotoAmerica, had been mentioned.

Intriguingly, Rivola’s name has also been mentioned.

Rivola has experience of working in F1 with Minardi, Toro Rosso and Ferrari. He knows Stefano Domenicali, the F1 CEO.

But Rivola has poured cold water on the rumour.

“There is nothing true in what is being said,” he told Sky Italia in Qatar last week.

“Carmelo Ezpeleta is doing a great job and I would never allow myself to go and oppose him.

“We already have our problems in Aprilia, we have to try to make up the lost gap.

“I have embraced a cause and this is the most interesting year with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi..."

A more pressing concern for Rivola will be the latest injuries sustained by Martin.

A star signing by Aprilia last year, as he became MotoGP champion on a Ducati, Martin’s start to 2025 has been a nightmare.

He missed the first three rounds due to an injury suffered just days before the first race.

Martin returned in Qatar but was left hospitalised with a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

