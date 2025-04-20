Fabio Quartararo “made his choice”; “difficult” to leave Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo has been tipped to remain at Yamaha “forever” - but has been told he will be restored to the front of MotoGP.

Quartararo was tied down to reportedly the most lucrative contract in MotoGP today by Yamaha, when he signed a long-term deal last year.

He is supposedly paid €12m per season but penning that deal came at a cost.

Since winning the 2021 MotoGP championship, Quartararo has seen the competitiveness of his package greatly diminish.

Although there are green shoots of recovery, Yamaha are not yet fighting for race wins, much less championships.

It is Pedro Acosta who is at the epicentre of the rider market, according to Carlo Pernat, and not the talented Quartararo.

Fabio Quartararo predicted to stay at Yamaha 'forever'

“I find it much more difficult for Fabio to leave Yamaha,” the paddock veteran Pernat told MOW.

“One because if Ducati had a bike, it would be Acosta who would think, given that he is much younger.

“And two because in the end Quartararo made his choice two years ago and probably today he is in a position to remain faithful to that decision there, forever linking his name to a brand.

“Also because it is unthinkable that Yamaha will not arrive, but KTM is very different.

“They will arrive and Quarataro will be there.”

While KTM have fallen back from their status as Ducati’s main challengers, Yamaha have crept forwards in 2025.

The addition of Pramac as a satellite team has doubled their presence, their riders, bikes and data.

Quartararo delivered a reminder of what he is capable of at the Qatar MotoGP, brilliantly qualifying in third.

Encouragingly, he was fifth in the sprint and seventh in the grand prix.

Even Honda, their fellow Japanese strugglers over the past couple of seasons, are improving.

“I expected more Yamaha than Honda, but it's going exactly the opposite,” Pernat noted.

“I think Johann Zarco is doing a crazy job with the RC213V and that Joan Mir and Luca Marini are carrying out a shared development together with the Frenchman.

“In Yamaha, let's face it, there has only been Fabio Quartararo, because Alex Rins has the problems he has from a physical point of view.

“Pramac has also been there for a while and I hope that at least Jack Miller can help out.”