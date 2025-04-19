Eight-figure moneybags Honda bid tipped for Pedro Acosta

Honda have been linked with a money-spinning offer to tempt Pedro Acosta.

The Japanese manufacturer has reportedly identified Acosta to lead them into a new era where they can climb back to the top of MotoGP.

Honda are willing to make a blockbuster offer of €30m to sign Acosta, according to Speedweek.

The report doesn’t mention the length of contract but, if it was split across three years, €10m per season would make Acosta one of the highest-earning MotoGP riders.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is reportedly the top earner, on €12m per year, currently.

Can KTM keep Pedro Acosta amid Honda interest?

Honda are not the only manufacturer to be linked with Acosta, however they surely have the deepest pockets.

And although their bike is not to be envied at the moment, Honda have taken great strides in the first four MotoGP rounds of 2025.

It has led to belief that the RC213V could be competitive next year, and in 2027 when the regulations change.

Acosta, still aged only 20, is struggling this year on an uncompetitive KTM which has chatter problems.

He remains committed to the manufacturer that gave him his big shot in MotoGP, though.

But KTM know that the pressure is on to deliver him a winning bike, or they risk losing one of the top stars in the sport.

The temptation of a factory-spec Ducati also exists for Acosta.

The VR46 team could offer him that luxury next year. Valentino Rossi spoke about his admiration for Acosta last week at the Qatar MotoGP.

However, KTM remain bullish. They tied Acosta down to a multi-year deal so they have leverage to keep him.

KTM boss Pit Bierer delivered a clear warning that Acosta remains contracted to his team, in the midst of interest from rivals.

But the money that Honda are reportedly willing to throw in his direction adds a new dimension to the mix.