Jack Miller: “Make the best of it; you never have the perfect motorcycle”

Jack Miller has detailed his positive philosophy with developing his bike in MotoGP.

Jack Miller has impressed since jumping onto a Yamaha for the Pramac team this year.

He has immediately been more comfortable than on last year’s factory KTM - the chatter problems he spoke about in 2024 are still plaguing that manufacturer’s riders.

Miller sits 15th in the MotoGP standings after four rounds but, crucially, he is playing a part in the progress of Yamaha’s struggling project.

There is buoyancy around Yamaha for the first time since Fabio Quartararo’s 2021 title win, and Miller’s experience is key.

Jack Miller: "Make the best of it, not the worst"

Miller vowed to focus on his bike’s positives rather than its negatives, telling Speedweek: “Absolutely yes. That's how I've done it throughout my career. And also in MotoGP with all bikes.

“At the beginning with Honda and Ducati and also at KTM: I always tried to look at the strengths and also build on the strong points.

“Even if things go badly, you have to make the best of it - and not the worst.

“But to do this, you also have to understand where the strengths lie.

“The fact is: You never have the perfect motorcycle. It doesn't matter if you're on the best bike or the worst bike in the field, you always have to get to the point where you run into a problem.”

The experienced Miller brings knowledge of Honda, Ducati and KTM to Yamaha this year.

He has also switched from the factory environment of Ducati and KTM to a new satellite structure with Pramac.

“Honestly – I think it makes absolutely no difference,” Miller said about developing a bike for factory and satellite teams.

“This freedom is based solely on the results, no matter where you ride. It's about performance in this business.

“In any case, you are out faster than you came in. I think it's especially about doing your thing.

“A good example: the situation with Pecco. He has had the best start to the season of his career and the media are writing about how bad his results are in third place. This is garbage.

“And it's important never to be distracted by something like that. I'm focused on making the most of my job!”

Miller failed to finish last week’s Qatar MotoGP but, in the round prior in Texas, delivered a reminder of his talents with a P5 finish.