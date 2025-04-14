Fabio di Giannantonio: “Dangerous” move by Alex Marquez, “destroyed my race”

Fabio di Giannantonio’s Qatar MotoGP podium pace undone by contact, penalty and a scary incident with fallen champion Jorge Martin.

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

An “eventful” Qatar MotoGP saw Fabio di Giannantonio sent spearing off-track after contact from Alex Marquez, receive a penalty for a clash with Joan Mir and clip Jorge Martin when the world champion fell in front of him.

The VR46 Ducati rider got off to a flying start and immediately began mixing it with the front group.

But things unravelled when Alex Marquez made contact in an aggressive attempt to retake third, sending Diggia spearing off-track and down to 21st. Marquez was later handed a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST HERE

“An eventful race. My start was really good, I was there fighting for the top, because today I had the pace to make a podium,” said the VR46 rider.

 “Then a strange manoeuvre by Alex. A dangerous manoeuvre by Alex.

“It’s a pity because I think that a mistake like this is not great in our level of riders in this championship. It’s a bit on the limit, especially for the penalty that we receive in case of [making] these mistakes.

“I think that we have to work for the future this because at the end, the rider that's completely destroyed my race finished in 7th [6th after a penalty for Maverick Vinales] and I lost any chance of doing a good race.”

Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Di Giannantonio’s comeback was briefly halted again when he was penalised for contact with Joan Mir and told to surrender a position.

A much bigger scare followed when Martin, whose lap times were dropping off as he entered uncharted second-half race territory on his return from injury, crashed just in front of Diggia on the exit of Turn 12.

The Italian had no chance to avoid Martin as he slid down the track and rode the rest of the grand prix worrying about the Spaniard’s condition. Martin was subsequently diagnosed with eleven fractures to his ribs.

“We had the potential to make a podium, if you look at my pace, it was amazing. But most of all, I'm so happy that Jorge Martin seems [relatively] OK,” he said.

“This is the most important thing because I know how dangerous this sport is. He knows. Everybody knows. And to have him OK today is a great thing.”

While di Giannantonio eventually finished out of the points in 16th, team-mate Franco Morbidelli was promoted to a podium by a post-race penalty for Maverick Vinales.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
17s ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: “Dangerous” move by Alex Marquez, “destroyed my race”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
39m ago
Wind, cold affects Alvaro Bautista at Assen, setup changes “didn’t work”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
1h ago
Stuart Higgs explains OMG Racing revival: “Sometimes you get shock solutions”
Stuart Higgs, 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi “must have had fun, watching his bike on top”
Rossi, Uccio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Moto3 News
1h ago
Moto3 rider “hospitalised under observation”, family request “maximum privacy”
Matteo Bertelle, 2025 Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lost Lando Norris facing ‘uncomfortable situation’ at McLaren
Lando Norris was outperformed by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari recovery will be “a bit longer than I would want”
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
3h ago
Alex Marquez “didn't understand what happened with Marc”, “my mistake” with Diggia
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Jack Doohan gets F1 lifeline as ‘grace period’ emerges
Jack Doohan
F1 News
4h ago
Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen exit after Red Bull’s Bahrain GP struggles
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko