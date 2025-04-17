MotoGP champion Jorge Martin in “intense pain” as Aprilia gives injury update

The reigning MotoGP champion suffered multiple injuries in a Qatar GP crash

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin says he is starting to “feel better” but “the pain is still intense” after a crash in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix left him with multiple injuries.

The reigning world champion has endured a torrid 2025 amid his switch to the factory Aprilia squad, with the Spaniard battling injury since early February.

He was ruled out of the rest of the pre-season after suffering multiple fractures in crash on day one of the Sepang test, before a training incident prior to the Thai GP left him with further injuries.

Jorge Martin finally made his Aprilia debut in last weekend’s Qatar GP, where he qualified 14th and was 16th in the sprint.

But a crash during the grand prix, which saw him struck by VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, led to Martin suffering 11 fractures to his ribs as well as a collapsed lung.

He remains in a hospital in Doha while treatment continues to be administered to his lungs, though a new update from Aprilia says his recovery is making slow progress.

Aprilia has confirmed he will not take part in next week’s Spanish GP and will be replaced by test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

“Jorge Martín remains in the intensive care unit at Hamad Hospital,” a statement from MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte read.

“His injuries are progressing satisfactorily. The chest drainage for his hemopneumothorax is progressing favourably.

“His pain is under control, despite the rib fractures he has.

“For now, he must continue with the pulmonary drainage process until it is 90% resolved.

“After that, it will take some days before he can be transferred by medical aircraft to our hospital.

“He is also in a cheerful and strong mood. We must give him time until the clinical process is resolved, so that he can be transferred.”

Martin added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported me.

“These have been difficult days, but now I'm starting to move a bit more and feel better, although the pain is still intense.

“I'd like to thank Aprilia, my fans and everyone who is helping me. I will continue to fight to be one of the strongest ever.”

A recent report from motorsport.com claimed Martin could be out until at least August’s Austrian GP, though Aprilia is yet to confirm any details on recovery timeline for the world champion.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

