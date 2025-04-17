Ducati warns of lengthy spell where Marc Marquez will be “dangerous” in MotoGP

Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi has warned that Marc Marquez “can be dangerous for another four or five years” in MotoGP and is currently the best version of himself.

The eight-time grand prix world champion has made an instant assault on the 2025 world title since joining the factory Ducati squad, winning all four sprints so far and three of the first four grands prix.

His Qatar Grand Prix victory has given him a 17-point lead in the standings over Gresini’s Alex Marquez, while factory team-mate Pecco Bagnaia is 26 adrift after four rounds.

Tardozzi considers Ducati to have “the king and the prince” in its factory garage right now, in an interview with Spain’s AS.

While expecting Bagnaia to challenge Marc Marquez over 2025, Tardozzi has also warned that the current version of the 32-year-old is set to be “dangerous” for another few years.

“Marc lapped in 1m52.5s and 1m52.6s four to five laps from the chequered flag, showing who is king,” he told AS.

“In my opinion, our brand can count on the king and the prince in MotoGP since there are 11 world titles in our box.

“The bike is incredible and we could not be happier.

Read more: Masterful Marc Marquez Qatar MotoGP win a hammer blow for is rivals

“It is possible [that Marquez wins the rest of the races in 2025], however I think Pecco will come out on top on some occasions, especially because the Spaniard has matured and understood that it is also okay to settle for second place if there are too many risks.

“He knows he has to win the title, therefore it is important that he centres the goal, then he can do what he wants.

“Today’s Marc is much better than he was and I imagine he can be dangerous for another four or five years.

“Having said that, we know we can count on two great riders and we are pleased about that.”

Marquez is currently 85 points clear of the next non-Ducati rider, who is LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco in sixth in the standings.

Ducati is 99 points clear in the constructors’ standings, again with Honda as its nearest rival, while the Italian brand’s factory squad is 174 ahead of the next non-Ducati team.