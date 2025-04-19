Maverick Vinales’ eerie premonition: “I couldn’t believe it…”

Maverick Vinales made an intriguing prediction in Qatar

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales predicted his barnstorming performance moments before the Qatar MotoGP, his team boss has revealed.

The Tech3 KTM rider, from sixth on the grid, incredibly overtook both factory Ducatis, Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, then claimed the race lead from Franco Morbidelli.

Vinales thought his P2 finish was KTM’s first - and much-needed - podium of the year but he was demoted to 14th due to a tyre pressure penalty.

His unexpected surge last Sunday in Qatar was, however, predicted by the man himself.

“Maverick was unbelievable,” Tech3 KTM boss Herve Poncharal told TNT Sports in Qatar.

“He has such a passion for his job, for riding a motorcycle.

“He is acting and behaving like a teenager who is riding for the very first time! Full of happiness, enthusiasm!

“He told me: ‘I’ll do something tonight, believe me…’

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

“When I saw him pass the two red bikes and, at some stage, break away a bit? I couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a long time that we hadn’t felt that.

“The whole Red Bull KTM project needed it. I don’t want to say what happened in the winter.

“Vinales has shown the other three riders that they can do it.

“Davide Tardozzi came to see me in parc ferme and told me ‘we need other manufacturers to push us to make the championship more interesting’.”

Maverick Vinales ‘golden opportunity lost’

A day earlier, on Saturday in Qatar, Vinales had qualified in sixth. But he drably finished the sprint race 10th, eradicating the quiet confidence within the Tech3 KTM box.

But they knew their rider had more in the tank.

“It came from hard work during the winter,” Poncharal said about Vinales’ Sunday efforts.

“In Texas we were fast but unfortunately, in the sprint and the main race, we were hampered by a problem.

“But we knew Maverick was getting more comfortable on the bike, more competitive with the front guys.

“We had a good qualifying [in Qatar]. Straight to Q2 for the second time in a row, sixth on the grid.

“So it doesn’t come from nowhere. In the sprint we made the choice to go with soft tyres which was a disaster.

“But we knew that we could finish in the top five.

“Honestly, I said to myself: ‘This was a golden opportunity lost’.”

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales ‘not the kind of rider…’

Poncharal had already exclusively told Crash.net about the buoyant reaction of Vinales after his tyre pressure penalty which lifted his entire team.

Poncharal insists that the MotoGP veteran has impressed with his childlike enthusiasm since joining from Aprilia.

“At some stage, when you’re a top rider, you know that you’re a top rider,” Poncharal said.

“It becomes a job. You care about your image, you care about your salary, about who’s looking after your bike.

“The feeling I have so far, Maverick is just like a rookie joining the championship.

“He has so much passion, he just wants to ride. Even though we had some problems, he always smiles.

“He is not the kind of rider - and I’ve had a few of them - who come back into the box and destroy everything.

“He is an incredibly nice young man. I was with him, his wife and his two daughters - he isn’t somebody who is blase, he is enjoying life personally and professionally.

“He loves KTM, he says that he has some orange blood! He remembers winning the Moto3 title and how Pit Beirer treated him.”

Tech3 KTM 2025 bike?

The Tech3 KTM team benefit from factory support.

But identifying whether their bike is a 2025 or 2024 version is not as straightforward as it seems.

“It is a ‘24.something! Or a ‘25 minus something,” Poncharal said.

“It is very difficult. You saw Ducati had the ‘25 but went back to the ‘24 plus something.

“The bike is last year’s bike with some minor improvements.

“The engines are frozen, the chassis you can play with a bit.

“It’s last year’s bike with a few things that hopefully makes it better. It is better.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
24s ago
Maverick Vinales’ eerie premonition: “I couldn’t believe it…”
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
26m ago
Max Verstappen gets €264m ‘deal of the century offer’ from F1 rival
Rumours surrounding Max Verstappen's F1 future show no sign of stopping
F1 News
27m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
George Russell
WSBK News
1h ago
BMW insider shares “scary data” genius of Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
2h ago
‘Sad’ Liam Lawson observation after ruthless Red Bull F1 drop
Liam Lawson

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner rejects talk of Red Bull being in ‘crisis’
Christian Horner has rejected talk of Red Bull being in 'crisis'
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari boss answers whether Lewis Hamilton could have “done more”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
4h ago
“Why isn’t everyone telling him?” Query about Lando Norris attitude
Piastri, Norris
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jack Miller: Some MotoGP riders “aren’t getting paid what they should be”
Jack Miller
F1 News
12h ago
Lewis Hamilton sets lowly qualifying target that could worry Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton