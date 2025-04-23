Francesco Bagnaia: “We have always been very fast” at Jerez

With three straight MotoGP wins at Jerez, can Francesco Bagnaia gatecrash a Marc Marquez-dominated season start?

Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Spanish MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia returns to Jerez this weekend looking to halt team-mate Marc Marquez’s early MotoGP momentum at a circuit where the Italian has been dominant in recent years.

Bagnaia is chasing a fourth consecutive Spanish Grand Prix victory, having not been beaten at Jerez since finishing runner-up to Jack Miller in 2021.

Last year’s win came in a fierce duel with Marquez - then on a year-old Gresini Ducati - that was so close it left tyre marks on the Spaniard’s leathers.

“I have achieved a lot here in Jerez in the last three years and I am happy to return for the GP,” said Bagnaia.

“We have always been very fast and we have achieved the maximum result in the last seasons.

“In Qatar, we straightened out a weekend that after qualifying, seemed really complicated. Another important podium and increasingly better riding sensations.”

Bagnaia’s latest rostrum came after a costly qualifying crash in Lusail left him starting 11th on the grid, but the Ducati Lenovo rider carved his way back to third (second after Maverick Vinales’ tyre penalty) to stay within striking distance in the standings.

However, the gap is growing.

With Marquez winning seven of the first eight races since joining the factory Ducati squad - and only crashing out while leading at COTA - Bagnaia finds himself 26 points adrift of the eight-time champion heading into round five.

To add to the pressure, he also trails Gresini’s Alex Marquez by nine points, making him third-best on Ducati’s machinery in the current standings.

But if tracks such as Termas and COTA were firmly Marc Marquez territory, Jerez is much more suited to Bagnaia.

“I scored my first podium with Ducati [at Jerez] last year after a great duel with Pecco, who is really fast here,” Marquez acknowledged.

Alongside Bagnaia’s winning record, the Spanish circuit has consistently suited his smooth, precise riding style. It’s also a track where Ducati’s strengths - such as edge grip and acceleration - can be exploited.

But with Marquez now on the same factory-spec GP25, the dynamic has shifted and Bagnaia faces a major challenge to try and break the grip Marquez has had on the 2025 season so far.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

