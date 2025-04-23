Jorge Martin provides MotoGP comeback update: “Everything is under control”

Jorge Martin says he will be in Qatar “for a few more days” after his injury in the Qatar MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin is looking ahead to travelling back home after an extended stay in Qatar following his injury sustained in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

The MotoGP paddock heads to Andalusia this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix, but once again it will race without it’s reigning champion, as Martin recovers from the injuries he suffered during the Qatar Grand Prix that have left him unable to return home.

Martin crashed while running in 17th place at turn 14, the second of the Lusail International Circuit’s series of three fast right-handers that straddle the third and fourth sectors.

The phase of the corner in which he crashed meant that he slid along the track on the racing line, and that – combined with the speed of that particular section of track – left the rider behind, Fabio Di Giannantonio, with little chance to avoid making contact with Martin.

Di Giannantonio was concerned by the contact, and described it as “The worst scene of my life,” after the race; it resulted in six broken ribs and a pneumothorax for Martin, who recently posted to social media saying that he is hoping to head back home “soon”.

“Finally out of the hospital,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you all for the messages and for supporting me through this tough time in my life.

“I’m still in a lot of pain, but everything is under control.

“I’ll stay in Qatar for a few more days as a precaution, and as soon as I can, I’ll head home to rest and be with my people.

“Hope it’ll be very soon.”

Martin will be replaced again by Lorenzo Savadori at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, the Italian getting his fourth outing of the season on the factory Aprilia Racing team in-place of Martin and alongside Marco Bezzecchi.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
25m ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
44m ago
McLaren tipped to side with Oscar Piastri after ‘outwitting’ Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “We know how fast Maverick can be, he deserves it”
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton looks ‘lost’ after Saudi Arabia struggles: ‘He doesn’t look comfortable’
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 News
2h ago
MLav Racing confirms replacement rider for Spanish GP
Adrian Cruces, 2025 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “We have always been very fast” at Jerez
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
General Motors date for F1 PU supply debut set after FIA approval
Cadillac logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin provides MotoGP comeback update: “Everything is under control”
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Always good to be the first Honda”: Johann Zarco growing stronger at LCR
Johann Zarco, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari set upgrade timeline in bid to close gap to McLaren in F1 2025
Charles Leclerc