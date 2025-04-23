Jorge Martin provides MotoGP comeback update: “Everything is under control”

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin is looking ahead to travelling back home after an extended stay in Qatar following his injury sustained in the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

The MotoGP paddock heads to Andalusia this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix, but once again it will race without it’s reigning champion, as Martin recovers from the injuries he suffered during the Qatar Grand Prix that have left him unable to return home.

Martin crashed while running in 17th place at turn 14, the second of the Lusail International Circuit’s series of three fast right-handers that straddle the third and fourth sectors.

The phase of the corner in which he crashed meant that he slid along the track on the racing line, and that – combined with the speed of that particular section of track – left the rider behind, Fabio Di Giannantonio, with little chance to avoid making contact with Martin.

Di Giannantonio was concerned by the contact, and described it as “The worst scene of my life,” after the race; it resulted in six broken ribs and a pneumothorax for Martin, who recently posted to social media saying that he is hoping to head back home “soon”.

“Finally out of the hospital,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you all for the messages and for supporting me through this tough time in my life.

“I’m still in a lot of pain, but everything is under control.

“I’ll stay in Qatar for a few more days as a precaution, and as soon as I can, I’ll head home to rest and be with my people.

“Hope it’ll be very soon.”

Martin will be replaced again by Lorenzo Savadori at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, the Italian getting his fourth outing of the season on the factory Aprilia Racing team in-place of Martin and alongside Marco Bezzecchi.