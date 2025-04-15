Jorge Martin Qatar MotoGP crash was “the worst scene of my life”

The fear after Jorge Martin’s crash at the Qatar MotoGP has been emotionally recalled.

Aprilia’s Martin fell at Turn 12 of the Lusail track, before he was accidentally struck by Fabio di Giannantonio’s Ducati.

Di Giannantonio was close behind Martin when he fell, and could not avoid making terrifying contact.

Fabio di Giannantonio recalls horror of Jorge Martin crash

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“He was in front of me, a bit wide,” Di Giannantonio was quoted by Motosprint.

“I wanted to overtake him, I was close to him, but he fell: once on the ground, I touched him.

“I couldn't go anywhere, moreover at about 200 kilometers per hour.”

Di Giannantonio completed the Qatar MotoGP unaware of Martin’s condition.

Confirmation about Martin’s injuries - later diagnosed as a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures - had not arrived as Di Giannantonio spoke about his fear afterwards.

“The worst scene of my life, I had goosebumps,” Di Giannantonio said.

“I pushed, but I thought of him. I stopped in front of his garage, making sure of his condition.

“I wanted to know from the Aprilia team if Jorge was okay. Looking at the screens, I saw that he was okay. Perhaps for this reason the red flag was not displayed.

“This is one of the most dangerous sports in the world and we are human beings. But aware of what we do.”

Martin and Aprilia have since shared images from his hospital bed.

The MotoGP champion was partaking in his first round of the season at the fourth attempt, owing to a hand injury sustained before the first race.

But a far scarier crash in Qatar will now sideline Martin again.

An eventful race for Di Giannantonio also included being knocked off-track by Alex Marquez, which he criticised as “dangerous”.

The VR46 rider was also hit with a penalty for a clash with Joan Mir, and ultimately finished 17th.