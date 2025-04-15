Jorge Martin Qatar MotoGP crash was “the worst scene of my life”

"I couldn't go anywhere," Fabio di Giannantonio said

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

The fear after Jorge Martin’s crash at the Qatar MotoGP has been emotionally recalled.

Aprilia’s Martin fell at Turn 12 of the Lusail track, before he was accidentally struck by Fabio di Giannantonio’s Ducati.

Di Giannantonio was close behind Martin when he fell, and could not avoid making terrifying contact.

Fabio di Giannantonio recalls horror of Jorge Martin crash

Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio

“He was in front of me, a bit wide,” Di Giannantonio was quoted by Motosprint.

“I wanted to overtake him, I was close to him, but he fell: once on the ground, I touched him.

“I couldn't go anywhere, moreover at about 200 kilometers per hour.”

Di Giannantonio completed the Qatar MotoGP unaware of Martin’s condition.

Confirmation about Martin’s injuries - later diagnosed as a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures - had not arrived as Di Giannantonio spoke about his fear afterwards.

“The worst scene of my life, I had goosebumps,” Di Giannantonio said.

“I pushed, but I thought of him. I stopped in front of his garage, making sure of his condition.

“I wanted to know from the Aprilia team if Jorge was okay. Looking at the screens, I saw that he was okay. Perhaps for this reason the red flag was not displayed.

“This is one of the most dangerous sports in the world and we are human beings. But aware of what we do.”

Martin and Aprilia have since shared images from his hospital bed.

The MotoGP champion was partaking in his first round of the season at the fourth attempt, owing to a hand injury sustained before the first race.

But a far scarier crash in Qatar will now sideline Martin again.

An eventful race for Di Giannantonio also included being knocked off-track by Alex Marquez, which he criticised as “dangerous”.

The VR46 rider was also hit with a penalty for a clash with Joan Mir, and ultimately finished 17th.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
3m ago
NASCAR eyeing $15 million from new title sponsorship deal
Xfinity start
MotoGP News
21m ago
MotoGP tyre pressure penalties “kill any hopes of surprise results”
Vinales, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
25m ago
Nicolo Bulega: “We lost too much; I wasn’t thinking about Toprak Razgatlioglu”
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK News
35m ago
Ducati’s year? Toprak Razgatlioglu: “They started having problems”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
38m ago
Ferrari’s F1 2025 car vow is good news for Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton scored his best Grand Prix finish yet for Ferrari

More News

IndyCar News
45m ago
IndyCar has “no imminent” plans for independent officiating
Long Beach race start
F1 News
1h ago
Ralf Schumacher tips deadline for Max Verstappen to “definitely leave” Red Bull
Ralf Schumacher
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: George Russell’s huge salary in new Mercedes F1 deal
George Russell
FE News
1h ago
Long-time Jaguar Formula E boss to leave team at end of the season
Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal James Barclay
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin Qatar MotoGP crash was “the worst scene of my life”
Jorge Martin