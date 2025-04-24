Francesco Bagnaia: “I have to do a step, but I can battle for the win here”

Francesco Bagnaia aims to mount a serious challenge to dominant Ducati Lenovo team-mate Marc Marquez as MotoGP returns to Jerez, where Bagnaia has been victorious in the last three Spanish GPs.

The double world champion arrives third in the standings behind both Marquez brothers, with Alex currently nine points ahead and Marc storming to a further 17-point advantage after winning seven of the opening eight rounds.

But Bagnaia, who memorably edged out Marc in a close battle at Jerez last year that left tyre marks on the Spaniard’s leathers, believes 2025 demands another step up in performance.

“This time I have to do a step,” Bagnaia said on Thursday. “I love the track and the last three GPs here were very nice. Last year the battle with Marc was intense, but this year he’s feeling better and his competitiveness is increased. So I need to raise my level again.”

Despite Marquez’s imperious form, Bagnaia insists he still believes in his own ability to fight for victory.

“I believe that I can fight, I can battle for the win,” he said. “The potential I have is good enough to fight, but Marc is doing everything perfectly. To beat him, you need to be a step in front - and even then, it’s still difficult.”

Bagnaia also acknowledged that his team-mate is in a strong enough position that he doesn’t need to take risks every weekend.

“Marc is in a situation where he knows he can also finish second without risking too much,” he added. “But he’s a rider that normally doesn’t want to finish second. If I win, it’s also because the improvements we’ve made are starting to work.”

While Ducati’s dominance continues - now within one win of equalling Honda’s premier class record of 22 consecutive Grand Prix victories - Bagnaia pointed to 2020 as the turning point for the Desmosedici’s previous struggles at Jerez.

“This trend has changed in 2020,” he explained. “It was my second season, and we started working on details. I was using a completely different engine brake setting than Dovi and started to be competitive. Sometimes it’s more about the rider and adaptation.”

Asked if he might benefit from a growing rivalry between the Marquez brothers, Bagnaia downplayed any tensions, but acknowledged the significance of their form.

“They are brothers and they are fighting for an amazing objective - to win the title,” he said. “Alex is doing a fantastic job to equalise the performance every weekend. I don’t think they’ll start to argue… they’ll just discuss it at home.”

As for qualifying - after a crash in Qatar left him 11th on the grid - Bagnaia said he has no plans to become more cautious.

“Qualifying is the only moment where you can push at the limit,” he said. “You need that lap. But I will not change my attitude. I will push like always.”

Like Marc Marquez, Bagnaia will have new parts to try for the GP25 in Monday’s post-race test.

But the Italian made clear he’s not looking for dramatic changes on a machine he believes could win every race this year - and continue to dominate MotoGP until at least the 2027 regulations.