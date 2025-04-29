Jack Miller’s verdict on new Yamaha engine: “Pretty much what we've asked for”

Jack Miller praised Yamaha’s latest MotoGP engine upgrade after testing at Jerez, describing the new specification as "pretty much what we've asked for."

Miller and team-mate Augusto Fernandez joined factory duo Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in putting the upgraded Inline4 through its paces on Monday.

“It was a decent day for us," Miller said after finishing 13th fastest. "Obviously these tests are very important and a good chance for us to first of all shakedown the bike, understand some things that maybe we don't get a chance to in a race weekend.

“We had a few test items, some really interesting stuff from the factory. Very happy with the progress of the bike and looking forward to racing on it at Le Mans."

Yamaha’s latest engine specification, aimed at providing more power while maintaining the current smooth character, drew positive feedback from all four riders, with plans already in motion to homologate it for the French Grand Prix.

"Yeah, we tried that. I was very happy with it," Miller confirmed of the new powerplant. "Pretty much what we've asked for, they've given us.

“Obviously, as a rider, you're always asking for more, but what they've brought catered to our needs. It looks really solid, especially around Jerez."

While the high grip post-race track conditions made true comparisons difficult, Miller was keen to focus on feel rather than lap times.

"These Monday tests are always a bit weird because there’s that much rubber laid down the track’s in unreal condition," he explained. "You don’t chase so much set-up as you're trying to just filter the parts or the idea."

Miller added: "You're just trying to block out the noise, basically. Try not to look too much at the laptop.

“You’d struggle not to be in the '38s today because it’s that bloody good out there.

"So take it with a grain of salt, keep your head down and just keep working – that's what we did today and really happy with the progress."

Test rider Fernandez, continuing to substitute for the injured Miguel Oliveira, also welcomed the engine improvements.

"It was a positive day for two reasons: improving the overall bike package and improving my personal feeling on the YZR-M1," said Fernandez, who finished 17th fastest.

"All four Yamaha riders tested the new engine and the feedback was positive.

"While the difference isn't huge and there‘s still room for improvement, we‘re moving in the right direction."

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi confirmed: "It was a very good testing day. The character of the engine is very similar to the one we have been using so far, but offers more power and it could help us in the near future to get better results."

The new engine added icing to a memorable weekend for Yamaha, with Fabio Quartararo claiming pole, podium and putting the factory back up to second – behind only Ducati – in the constructors’ standings.