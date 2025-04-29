Joan Mir tries Aleix Espargaro’s Honda engine at Jerez MotoGP test

Joan Mir labelled Honda’s latest engine "a small step in all areas" after sampling the specification used by test rider and Spanish MotoGP wild-card Aleix Espargaro during Monday’s Jerez test.

Mir, who suffered his sixth non-score of the season when he crashed out while battling for the top six in the grand prix, finished 16th on the timesheets.

“It was a good day, something we needed after five races without a chance to test," Mir said.

"The wind was a little bit tricky [but] I was able to try the engine that Aleix was using.

“It’s a small step in the right direction for us. I think it offers improvements in all areas, a little more power, a little more acceleration."

Espargaro ran the new-spec engine throughout the weekend, where he was stripped of 14th place and two points by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

With the 2025-spec RCV battling for best of the rest behind Ducati, Mir’s priority is to ensure the engine gain felt at Jerez will carry over to other circuits.

“We have to be sure that this improvement and this engine doesn't give us any unexpected problems,” Mir explained.

“Because we are in a different situation to before – now we have an acceptable base and an acceptable performance with the current one.

“So we have to be sure that if we put this engine on [other] track[s], it will be faster."

Asked if the engine provided more outright power or broader gains, Mir confirmed:

“The character is very similar. They improved a little bit all the areas. It’s a little bit more linear, with a little bit more power.

“Here at this track is not the best one to try top speed. But I would say that this is a small step in all areas.”

Honda, like Yamaha, is able to introduce new engine designs during the season due to its D concession ranking.

As such, if the data agrees with Mir’s feedback, the new design could be homologated for use during the next round at Le Mans.
 

