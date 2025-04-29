Marc Marquez reflects on Jerez mistake: “The first crash in a left corner”

Marc Marquez admitted that "too much confidence" was behind his crash from third place in the early stages of Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

The Sprint race winner and home crowd favourite looked poised for a double victory, but after being held at bay by pole man Fabio Quartararo and Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez overstepped the limit at Turn 8 on lap three.

Despite rejoining at the back of the field with a damaged bike, the eight-time world champion recovered to finish 12th and set the fastest lap of the race on lap 18 of 25.

Lap Times: Spanish MotoGP Top 3 + Marc Marquez

Speaking after topping Monday’s official Jerez test, Marquez reflected on the mistake:

"Yesterday was a crash that I was able to… Thinking well, it was one that I need to avoid. Because I went in too fast. And I realised that I was too fast. But in terms of being a bit wide, I tried to keep the line.

"Because on those left corners, I feel super good. It was the first crash of the season in a left corner.

“So I believed in myself and I said ‘OK, I will stay’ [on line]. But it was not possible, but too much confidence. I need to be more careful in the future.”

Marquez's early-season crash tally is dramatically lower than in 2024 - three falls in five rounds compared to seven last year - but two of those have been at the worst possible moment, during Sunday grand prix races in COTA and now Jerez.

The other fall was a fast practice highside in the wet at COTA.

"It's super strange because it's the year that I'm crashing less [but] two times on the Sunday," he said. "The bike is working super good because as we see without the wings, without everything, again I was riding well.

"But if I want to fight for the championship, I need to learn about these mistakes."

Marquez - who has won all eight races he has remained upright in this season - now sits second in the 2025 MotoGP world championship, one point behind brother and Spanish GP winner Alex Marquez, heading into the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 9-11.