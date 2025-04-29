Marc Marquez reflects on Jerez mistake: “The first crash in a left corner”

Spanish MotoGP winner admits "too much confidence" behind costly Turn 8 fall at Jerez.

Marc Marquez, bike damage, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, bike damage, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Marc Marquez admitted that "too much confidence" was behind his crash from third place in the early stages of Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

The Sprint race winner and home crowd favourite looked poised for a double victory, but after being held at bay by pole man Fabio Quartararo and Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez overstepped the limit at Turn 8 on lap three.

Despite rejoining at the back of the field with a damaged bike, the eight-time world champion recovered to finish 12th and set the fastest lap of the race on lap 18 of 25.

Lap Times: Spanish MotoGP Top 3 + Marc Marquez
Lap Times: Spanish MotoGP Top 3 + Marc Marquez

Speaking after topping Monday’s official Jerez test, Marquez reflected on the mistake:

"Yesterday was a crash that I was able to… Thinking well, it was one that I need to avoid. Because I went in too fast. And I realised that I was too fast. But in terms of being a bit wide, I tried to keep the line.

"Because on those left corners, I feel super good. It was the first crash of the season in a left corner.

“So I believed in myself and I said ‘OK, I will stay’ [on line]. But it was not possible, but too much confidence. I need to be more careful in the future.”

Marquez's early-season crash tally is dramatically lower than in 2024 - three falls in five rounds compared to seven last year - but two of those have been at the worst possible moment, during Sunday grand prix races in COTA and now Jerez.

The other fall was a fast practice highside in the wet at COTA.

"It's super strange because it's the year that I'm crashing less [but] two times on the Sunday," he said. "The bike is working super good because as we see without the wings, without everything, again I was riding well.

"But if I want to fight for the championship, I need to learn about these mistakes."

Marquez - who has won all eight races he has remained upright in this season - now sits second in the 2025 MotoGP world championship, one point behind brother and Spanish GP winner Alex Marquez, heading into the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 9-11.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5s ago
Joan Mir tries Aleix Espargaro’s Honda engine at Jerez MotoGP test
Joan Mir
F1 News
23m ago
“Oscar Piastri has got inside Lando Norris’ head”, claims Juan Pablo Montoya
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
NASCAR News
55m ago
RFK Racing reveals cause of Ryan Preece’s disqualification from Talladega NASCAR race
Race start
MotoGP News
55m ago
Marc Marquez reflects on Jerez mistake: “The first crash in a left corner”
Marc Marquez, bike damage, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia finds "two things that I think will help"
Francesco Bagnaia

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Aston Martin tipped to be the “team of the future” in F1
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
F1 News
2h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem considering changes to F1 swearing fines
Ben Sulayem and McLaren's Lando Norris
MotoGP News
13h ago
Marc Marquez “fast throughout the day" at Jerez MotoGP test
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
15h ago
Maverick Vinales “improving every day”, “The reference for us at the moment”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Jerez MotoGP test
MotoGP News
15h ago
"Nice one! More powerful" - Yamaha’s new MotoGP engine set for Le Mans debut
Fabio Quartararo, Jerez MotoGP test