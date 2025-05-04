Marc Marquez “burden” spotted; crucial weak trait identified

A significant weakness in Marc Marquez was spotted at the Spanish MotoGP.

Marquez looked likely for a double-victory at Jerez, after winning the sprint race, only to crash in the grand prix.

Although he clambered back onto his bike, he finished point-less while brother Alex Marquez claimed glory.

“A world championship that has reopened,” was the verdict of paddock veteran Carlo Pernat to GPOne.

“It looked like possible domination by Marc Marquez, but this wanting to overdo it is starting to be a burden, given the two zeros.”

'Maybe Pecco Bagnaia is right' theory involving Marc Marquez

Marquez crashed unexpectedly in Texas and Jerez, surrendering a huge haul of points to his rivals.

He is a point behind his brother who leads the MotoGP standings, as a result.

Pecco Bagnaia, for all his struggles, is only 20 points shy of the leader.

“Maybe Bagnaia is right in behind how he is at this stage,” Pernat said.

“The points matter more.

“But I wouldn’t have expected Pecco even behind Alex Marquez. Dermit one or the other?

“We’ll find out that later. But, for sure, Alex has taken a remarkable step forward and has a competitive bike.

“Let’s wait for Le Mans. I think Yamaha can be fast there. It would be a sight to see talents like Marc, Fabio Quartararo, and also Pecco and Alex fight until the end.”

Crucially, Pernat noted an area where Marc Marquez is actually lacking.

“In his head, Alex is stronger than his brother Marc,” he claimed.

“Marc certainly has natural talent on his side, like few others. Maybe Quartararo comes close.

“But is Alex is head strong and it’s very difficult to have a brother like Marc, who has won eight world championships.”

Pernat added: “Marc’s opponent remains Marc. He went too far, but that’s his way of being, and there’s to be done about it.”

The French MotoGP at Le Mans is next weekend.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

