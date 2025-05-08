Marc Marquez has ‘things to retry’ at French MotoGP following Jerez test

Ducati’s Marc Marquez says he has “things to retry” at the MotoGP French Grand Prix that he tested at Jerez two weeks ago.

Marc Marquez comes into this weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 season trailing his younger brother Alex Marquez by a point in the championship after crashing in the Spanish GP.

The eight-time world champion topped the post-Spanish GP test having tried “not big things” on his factory Ducati, which he will re-evaluate on Friday at Le Mans to understand if they were a genuine improvement.

“It’s true that in Jerez we did a mistake again on Sunday that I need to avoid,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“It’s the year that I am crashing less, but those crashes arrive on Sunday.

“But let’s see if we can keep the speed; we showed on the Monday test [after Jerez] that the speed is there, but without those mistakes.

“[I tested] not big things. More or less we have a good base, good balance, so we tried some set-ups and some things for the future.

“Let’s see. We have some things that we have to retry here at Le Mans to understand if in a different race track it is working well.”

Last year’s French GP proved to be a strong weekend for Marquez on the 2023-spec Ducati, as he rose from 13th in both races to finish second.

But he is wary of the threat within Ducati’s stable this weekend at Le Mans, as well as that of the Italian brand’s rivals after recent rounds.

“Le Mans is a circuit that I like,” he added.

“It’s true that last year we struggled a lot on Friday, and then on Saturday we found a way and I started to be competitive.

“This year we will see where Alex [Marquez], the leader of the championship [is].

“He’s riding very constant and fast. Pecco, this is a circuit where he has been fast in the previous years.

“And KTMs and Yamaha, [Fabio] Quartararo, every time they are closer and closer. So, let’s see what they can do.”