Marc Marquez has ‘things to retry’ at French MotoGP following Jerez test

Marc Marquez looks ahead to French MotoGP round

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati’s Marc Marquez says he has “things to retry” at the MotoGP French Grand Prix that he tested at Jerez two weeks ago.

Marc Marquez comes into this weekend’s sixth round of the 2025 season trailing his younger brother Alex Marquez by a point in the championship after crashing in the Spanish GP.

The eight-time world champion topped the post-Spanish GP test having tried “not big things” on his factory Ducati, which he will re-evaluate on Friday at Le Mans to understand if they were a genuine improvement.

“It’s true that in Jerez we did a mistake again on Sunday that I need to avoid,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“It’s the year that I am crashing less, but those crashes arrive on Sunday.

“But let’s see if we can keep the speed; we showed on the Monday test [after Jerez] that the speed is there, but without those mistakes.

“[I tested] not big things. More or less we have a good base, good balance, so we tried some set-ups and some things for the future.

“Let’s see. We have some things that we have to retry here at Le Mans to understand if in a different race track it is working well.”

Last year’s French GP proved to be a strong weekend for Marquez on the 2023-spec Ducati, as he rose from 13th in both races to finish second.

But he is wary of the threat within Ducati’s stable this weekend at Le Mans, as well as that of the Italian brand’s rivals after recent rounds.

“Le Mans is a circuit that I like,” he added.

“It’s true that last year we struggled a lot on Friday, and then on Saturday we found a way and I started to be competitive.

“This year we will see where Alex [Marquez], the leader of the championship [is].

“He’s riding very constant and fast. Pecco, this is a circuit where he has been fast in the previous years.

“And KTMs and Yamaha, [Fabio] Quartararo, every time they are closer and closer. So, let’s see what they can do.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR Results
1h ago
2025 North West 200 Results: Thursday Races
Michael Dunlop, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta details arm pump issues: ‘Sometimes I struggled to open my hand’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: "I was just 0.1s per lap slower than Alex, it’s coming”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 French MotoGP
RR
1h ago
2025 North West 200: Thursday Races LIVE UPDATES
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Alex Marquez: "I watched the race alone, I was crying again!" after Jerez MotoGP win
Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Yamaha has “positive, very respectful” relationship with Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: The biggest limitation of Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez has ‘things to retry’ at French MotoGP following Jerez test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia pinpoints key corners for Le Mans victory push
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Jerez MotoGP podium return not Yamaha’s new benchmark
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP