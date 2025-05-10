Alex Marquez “closer to Marc than we expected” in Le Mans MotoGP Sprint

Alex Marquez finishes second again at Le Mans but is now the only rider to score in every MotoGP race.

Alex Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
After the high of claiming his first MotoGP victory at Jerez, Alex Marquez returned to familiar P2 territory with a ninth runner-up finish of the season in Saturday’s Le Mans Sprint.

Although the result also cost the Gresini rider the world championship lead to Sprint winner and elder brother Marc, with Francesco Bagnaia crashing, Alex now stands alone as the only rider to score in all eleven races (six sprints and five grands prix) this season.

Starting third, the Gresini rider overtook Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo a few laps after Marc seized the race lead.  While unable to mount a serious challenge for the win, Alex crossed the line just 0.530s behind the factory Ducati.

“We’re the only ones scoring points in every race and we must continue this way,” said Alex. “We were closer to Marc than we had expected and we managed to close in on Quartararo, who seemed uncatchable at the beginning.”

“I did a good first lap but I saw Fabio doing a gap and said ‘wow, amazing, he's pushing a lot’ but later he paid a little bit with his rear tyre,” he explained.

“Still it was not easy to overtake him, he's making really good lines. He's a champion, so he's doing really good things. But when I had the first opportunity I said, I need to go for it.”

French MotoGP Sprint lap times
French MotoGP Sprint lap times

Despite losing the title lead by two points to Marc, Alex now holds a 29-point cushion over Bagnaia.

“I’m happy to make this second place again. I knew before the race that the maximum, making everything perfect, was second. So we did it.

“We lost the title lead, but still we are one point behind and especially we are scoring points and points. So this is the most important thing.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s main race, a forecast for rain threatens to shake up the established order - but Marquez remains cautiously optimistic.

“Everything could change tomorrow with the rain: honestly I hope the conditions will be similar to today, as we’re fast, but we need to be ready for everything.”

With rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer in third, Gresini celebrated its first double rostrum of the season on Saturday.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

