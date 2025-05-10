How the Marquez brothers “helped” a MotoGP rookie to a first podium

Gresini MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer says his maiden sprint podium at the French Grand Prix was “helped” along by Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez battling Fabio Quartararo.

Fermin Aldeguer has really come on form in recent rounds on his year-old Ducati, finishing fourth in the sprint in Qatar and fifth in the grand prix, while following that up with a fifth in the Jerez sprint.

Qualifying fourth on Saturday at Le Mans, Gresini's Aldeguer bested polesitter Fabio Quartararo in a hard late fight to claim the final podium spot.

Aldeguer shared the podium at Le Mans on Saturday with Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, whom he has a close relationship with.

He said this experience was “very special” for him.

“At the end, they spent a lot of time together and I’m very close to them,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“We have a good relationship, also all Gresini family has a nice day. It’s incredible because to be on my first podium with my idol and my team-mate is very special for me.

“For sure, tomorrow I want more, but we have to stay calm and another podium I’d be happy with.”

He also noted that the Marquez brothers helped him get on terms with Quartararo, as their respective battles with the Yamaha brought Aldeguer into play.

“Marc and Alex helped me because they had a little bit of gap after Pecco [Bagnaia] crashed,” Aldeguer said.

“And with the battle I arrived and I said ‘today I have to do a podium’.

“Two times I’ve been fourth in a sprint and now I had to do a third.

“We are strong in the brake point, also the first and second sector.

“We have a better bike than Quartararo, but for sure he is riding in an incredible style and it was a nice battle.”

Aldeguer’s signing by Ducati to join the Gresini team for 2025 raised some eyebrows as last year’s Moto2 campaign wore on, as the Spaniard failed to impress in the same way he did in 2023.

But he praised the Italian marque for not putting pressure on him to perform.

“I’m so happy. It’s an incredible moment for me,” he added.

“We have the speed, we have the pace to fight in the top five in these last races.

“The feeling was very good and also the speed, but a little mistake, we need more experience to fight with these top five riders.

“But today is our day, finishing third with a nice battle with Pecco in the start and after with Fabio.

“It was very nice. Just this. I have to say thank you to the Gresini people, all of Ducati, because they helped me a lot.

“They don’t put any pressure on me and this is important for a rookie rider. I’m enjoying a lot the feeling on the bike.”